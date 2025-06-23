Commercial Bank Of California Prevails In Lawsuit Brought By Former Referral Partner
Los Angeles Superior Court Dismisses All Claims Filed Against Commercial Bank of California and Its Executives
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Bank of California (CBC) announced today that the Los Angeles County Superior Court has dismissed, in its entirety, a long-running lawsuit filed by National Merchants Association, Inc. (NMA) and its CEO, Heather Altepeter.
The decision, issued on June 9, 2025, grants summary judgment in favor of CBC and certain current and former officers and employees, bringing an end to multiple years of litigation.
The legal dispute began in 2021 when NMA, represented by Global Legal Law Firm, filed claims against CBC alleging breach of contract, promissory fraud and unfair business practices. Shortly after, Altepeter filed a separate lawsuit in her own name, advancing similar claims against the bank and individual defendants. The original NMA lawsuit was later voluntarily dismissed by counsel just before trial. Following that dismissal, the Court awarded CBC more than $1.1 million in attorneys' fees as the prevailing party.
Over the next three years, Altepeter's individual case continued through discovery, multiple counsel changes, and extensive motion practice. On June 9, 2025, the Court granted summary judgment in favor of CBC on all remaining claims.
"We are committed to treating our referral partners with integrity and fairness," said Ash Patel, chairman, CEO and president of Commercial Bank of California. "At the same time, we will defend the bank and our people against claims that lack merit."
Prior to the litigation, CBC continued to support NMA during a period in which the company was placed into receivership – by a different bank – and its CEO was removed by court order. Both NMA and Altepeter had previously signed a release of claims against CBC.
"We are grateful to the Court for its careful consideration of the facts and law," Patel added. "We're pleased to put this matter behind us and intend to pursue recovery of the attorneys' fees awarded to CBC in both cases."
CBC was represented by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, Rome LLP, and HGLA. NMA and Heather Altepeter were represented by Global Legal Law Firm and attorneys Michael Douglas and Casey Daggett of Consumer Equity Legal.
About Commercial Bank of California
Commercial Bank of California (CBC) is a full-service bank serving California's business and innovation economy with customized financial solutions and community-focused service. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, CBC is a Minority Depository Institution and one of the largest privately held banks in the state. For more information, visit .
SOURCE CBC BancorpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment