Commercial Bank Of California Prevails In Lawsuit Brought By Former Referral Partner

Los Angeles Superior Court Dismisses All Claims Filed Against Commercial Bank of California and Its Executives

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Bank of California (CBC) announced today that the Los Angeles County Superior Court has dismissed, in its entirety, a long-running lawsuit filed by National Merchants Association, Inc. (NMA) and its CEO, Heather Altepeter.

The decision, issued on June 9, 2025, grants summary judgment in favor of CBC and certain current and former officers and employees, bringing an end to multiple years of litigation.

The legal dispute began in 2021 when NMA, represented by Global Legal Law Firm, filed claims against CBC alleging breach of contract, promissory fraud and unfair business practices. Shortly after, Altepeter filed a separate lawsuit in her own name, advancing similar claims against the bank and individual defendants. The original NMA lawsuit was later voluntarily dismissed by counsel just before trial. Following that dismissal, the Court awarded CBC more than $1.1 million in attorneys' fees as the prevailing party.

Over the next three years, Altepeter's individual case continued through discovery, multiple counsel changes, and extensive motion practice. On June 9, 2025, the Court granted summary judgment in favor of CBC on all remaining claims.

"We are committed to treating our referral partners with integrity and fairness," said Ash Patel, chairman, CEO and president of Commercial Bank of California. "At the same time, we will defend the bank and our people against claims that lack merit."

Prior to the litigation, CBC continued to support NMA during a period in which the company was placed into receivership – by a different bank – and its CEO was removed by court order. Both NMA and Altepeter had previously signed a release of claims against CBC.

"We are grateful to the Court for its careful consideration of the facts and law," Patel added. "We're pleased to put this matter behind us and intend to pursue recovery of the attorneys' fees awarded to CBC in both cases."

CBC was represented by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, Rome LLP, and HGLA. NMA and Heather Altepeter were represented by Global Legal Law Firm and attorneys Michael Douglas and Casey Daggett of Consumer Equity Legal.

About Commercial Bank of California

Commercial Bank of California (CBC) is a full-service bank serving California's business and innovation economy with customized financial solutions and community-focused service. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, CBC is a Minority Depository Institution and one of the largest privately held banks in the state. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CBC Bancorp

