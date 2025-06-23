U.S. Tire Industry Insights 2025: Latest OE, Aftermarket & Export Shipment Figures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize your business with the U.S. Monthly Tire Trade and Shipment Reports. Offering detailed U.S. import/export activities and tire industry statistics, these insights spotlight HS codes 4011 to 4014 and tire categories. Acquire comprehensive data for informed decisions. Subscribe now for vital market intelligence.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tire Industry Monthly Tire Shipment Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Monthly Tire Trade Report presents the monthly U.S. import and export activities as released by the Foreign Trade Division of the U.S. Census Bureau. The report covers Harmonized Schedule (HS) codes with headings of 4011, 4012, 4013 and 4014. The trade data is organized by HS code, by country of origin or country of destination, with monthly and YTD total units, monthly and YTD average declared value, and YTD comparison for units and average value.

The Monthly Tire Shipment Report presents total U.S. Tire Industry statistics for Passenger, Light Truck, and Truck & Bus tires on a monthly basis. The report is based on information provided by member companies that represent over 80% of the U.S. tire market, with estimates of non-member activities.

The Full Report is released around 37 calendar days after the closure of the reporting month. Within each tire category, the Full Report features total and radial breakout for: Industry OE shipments to original equipment vehicle manufacturers; Industry Replacement shipments to all segments of the tire aftermarket; USTMA tire exports; USTMA tire production; US tire imports as reported by US Government. The Preliminary Report is released around 7th working day after the closure of the reporting month, with preliminary estimations for the OE and Replacement shipments as year over year percentage changes.

A subscriber to the publication may share the publication internally within the company purchasing the subscription. However, each distinct business entity in a geographic region must purchase its own subscription, regardless of an existing business relationship (subsidiary, parent or sibling company relationship) with a subscriber. For example, if the U.S. office of a financial services firm purchases a publication subscription, that entity may not share that subscription with a second office of the financial services firm outside of the U.S. Instead, the second office would need to purchase its own subscription to the publication for its use.

Job titles of people who might be interested



Market Analyst

Market Intelligence Manager

Sales Manager

Marketing Manager

Director of Marketing and Sales

Commercial Intelligence Manager

Fund Manager

Fund Analyst

Financial Analyst

Investment Advisor

Investment Broker

Investment Banker

Investment Analyst

Investment Strategist

Certified Financial Planner Economist

Key Topics Covered:



Total Shipment Activity Summary

Passenger Tire Shipments

Light Truck Tire Shipments Truck & Bus Tire Shipments

Companies Featured



Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Continental Tire the Americas

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Double Coin North America (CMA)

GITI Tire (USA). Ltd.

Hankook Tire America Corporation

Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc.

Michelin North America, Inc.

Pirelli Tire North America

Sailun Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc. Yokohama Tire Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900