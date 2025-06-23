The Kansas City Royals, Boulevard Brewing Co. Send 'The Best Baseball And Beer On Earth' Into Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas City's No. 1 baseball team and craft brewery defy gravity for STEM initiatives

Kansas City, Mo., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic first, The Kansas City Royals and Boulevard Brewing Co., the team's official craft beer, recently partnered on a stellar initiative: to send a Royals baseball and a can of Space Camper Cosmic IPA into space. View the full video of the launch here and photos and footage here .

In May, the Royals and Boulevard sent a Royals baseball and a can of Space Camper IPA to the edge of Earth's atmosphere via high-altitude weather balloon, which departed from the outfield of Kauffman Stadium. The package was safely recovered later that day in Carrollton, Mo. The stunt was achieved by the English agency Sent into Space , which aims to bring the wonder of space a little closer for everyone. The flight encountered temperatures as low as -158°F, air pressure close to zero and aggressive re-entry speeds into Earth's atmosphere approaching hundreds of miles per hour.

“We think two of the best things here on Earth are Boulevard beer and Kansas City Royals baseball,” said The Kansas City Royals' Christian Nemmers.“We wanted to share that with the universe by sending them both up into space.”

“Space Camper IPA has experienced astronomical growth in the six years since its launch,” said Boulevard Brand Manager Adam Hall.“It's an easy-drinking, refreshing beer with bright, tropical fruit flavors. What better beer is there to send to space than Space Camper IPA?”

The launch marked the latest in the Royals' and Boulevard's ongoing support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives. In conjunction with the launch, the two partners are donating to Girls Who Code and the Cosmosphere International SciEd Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson, Kan., through the Kansas City Royals Foundation.

The Royals and Boulevard Pitch In For Sustainability and Science

The Kansas City Royals and Boulevard have a long-standing partnership built on shared love of the Kansas City community, as well as other common values, including sustainability and science.

These interests have come to life this year through Boulevard's popular Space Camper IPA. Space Camper's mission is to“Save the Earth, the Only Planet with Beer” by supporting a number of sustainability initiatives . The two partners announced earlier this spring that for the 2025 baseball season, the Royals and Boulevard have committed to planting 425 trees through the Arbor Day Foundation each time a Royals player hits a“moonshot,” a home run of more than 425 feet, this season. To date the initiative has committed to the planting of more than 2,000 trees.

Boulevard's Space Station to Touch Down at the K

Boulevard has transformed the View Level Bar located near section 420 into the“Space Station,” an immersive branded bar that allows fans to step into the far reaches of outer space and the Space Camper universe while rooting on the boys in blue.

All of these initiatives will be celebrated at Space Camper Day at the K on Friday, June 27. The first 10,000 fans 21 & older will receive a glow-in-the-dark Space Camper x Royals coozie. A grand opening ribbon cutting for the Space Station will take place at 5:00 p.m., and Boulevard will be offering complementary samples and swag giveaways in the Space Station and Craft & Draft for the night. Prizes will include a 3 ft Space Camper bobblehead for one lucky fan and trips for three students to Spacecamp for summer 2026 from the Cosmosphere.

About The Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are a professional baseball team based in Kansas City, Missouri. The team competes in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member of the American League (AL) Central division. The Royals have won two World Series championships, in 1985 and 2015. Learn more at .

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Founded in 1989, Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries. Boulevard's mission is simple: to produce fresh, flavorful beers using the finest ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. Boulevard's Tours & Rec Center is open to the public seven days a week and features multiple bars, daily brewery tours, curated tastings, special events, a gift shop, bottle shop and more. Visit Boulevard at 2501 Southwest Boulevard, learn more at , or find them on social at

