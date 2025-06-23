Iran Attack: Qatar Announce 'Temporary' Suspension Of Air Traffic As Precautionary Measures
“As part of the State of Qatar's keenness to ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities announce the temporary suspension of air navigation in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on recent developments in the region,” country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that it affirms that official entities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, evaluating developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updates through official channels.
The ministry reiterated that the security and safety of everyone on Qatari soil remains a top priority, and that the state will not hesitate to take all necessary preventive and protective measures in this regard.
Earlier, Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards US military bases based in Iraq and Qatar.
As per media reports, the operation was named“Annunciation of Victory”. However, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.
Reports also said that the US activated its air defence system at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.
Meanwhile, the White House has said that the US is closely monitoring threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.
“The White House and the United States Defence Department are closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar,” an official has said.
Earlier, explosions were heard over the Qatari capital, Doha.
