Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes And Public Justice Secure A Preliminary Injunction In High-Profile Pro Bono Case Protecting Student Civil Rights

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes has obtained a preliminary injunction in a pro bono lawsuit brought on behalf of Victim Rights Law Center and two students who have faced discrimination and their parents. The injunction, entered by Judge Myoung Joun in the District of Massachusetts, enjoins a mass termination targeting the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) that prevented the OCR from fulfilling its statutory mandate to investigate complaints of discrimination against students and enforce federal civil rights laws.

The Department cut about half of the OCR's staff and closed half of its offices, moves that threaten to stall thousands of investigations and leave many students and families without vital support to address discrimination and harassment in schools. The Court recognized the "abundantly clear" likelihood that, absent an injunction, the mass termination would leave the OCR "unable to resolve student discrimination complaints in a timely and meaningful fashion."

The firm represents the plaintiffs in collaboration with Public Justice. Glenn Agre's legal team consists of partners Reid Skibell and Jon Friedman , and associate Megan M. Reilly .

"The Court recognized the likelihood that the cuts to the OCR were arbitrary and capricious and would leave students facing severe harassment and discrimination with nowhere to turn," said Friedman. "This thoughtful and thorough decision provides precisely the relief we sought and offers real hope that the OCR will remain a resource for students. It's an important victory for our clients, as well as for all students facing discrimination and those who care about them."

"The Court's comprehensive decision reinforces a critical principle: the government cannot dismantle civil rights protections without Congress's approval," said Sean Ouellette, Senior Attorney at Public Justice. "This ruling brings hope to families nationwide."

Victim Rights Law Center, a national advocacy organization based in Boston that advocates for sexual assault survivors of gender-based violence in OCR investigations, joins plaintiffs Karen and Glenn Josefosky, whose son faced life-threatening harassment due to a severe food allergy, and Tara Blunt, whose son was forced to leave public school following persistent racial harassment. With the OCR operating under significant staffing cuts and widespread office closures, the resolution of their complaints would remain in serious jeopardy.

"This ruling is a resounding affirmation that students deserve a Department of Education that defends their civil rights, not dismantles them. By halting the Trump administration's attempt to gut the Office for Civil Rights, the Court has ensured that student-survivors, especially those navigating the aftermath of sexual violence, still have a lifeline," said Stacy Malone, Executive Director of Victim Rights Law Center.

"It's an honor to collaborate with Public Justice on this significant matter," said Skibell. "At Glenn Agre, we believe pro bono work plays a vital role in our legal system. We remain committed to standing with our clients as the civil rights issues at the heart of this case continue to evolve."

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment litigation, and white-collar litigation and investigations. Known for handling high-stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit .

Public Justice takes on the most significant systemic threats to justice-abusive corporate power and predatory practices, the assault on civil rights and liberties, and the destruction of the earth's sustainability. It links high-impact litigation with strategic communications and the strength of its partnerships to combat these abusive and discriminatory systems and achieve social and economic justice. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Doreen Clark

[email protected] | 269-271-9193

SOURCE Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes

