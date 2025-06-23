Talkpool's German Entity Has Been Valued To EUR 20.5 Million

A large independent company has been assigned to perform a valuation of Talkpool's business in Germany. Based on various valuation methods, Talkpool Deutschland AG (TPD) has been valued to EUR 20.5 million.

CHUR, Switzerland, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has performed a valuation of Talkpool's German company.

DCF : A valuation based on the Discounted Cashflow (DCF) method results in a range of EUR 19.7 million to EUR 21.5 million depending on a sensitivity analysis with changes in WACC and perpetual growth rates.

EBITDA : A method based on future EBITDA trading multiples resulted in an enterprise valuation between EUR 17.3 million and EUR 23.8 million.

Finally, a study of executed Mergers & Acquisition deals confirmed signed transactions in the range of 6x EBITDA to 7x EBITDA. Comparable transactions within TPD's industry with sufficient available data were analysed.

Talkpool is obliged to make this information available due to insider regulation. The independent valuation was performed as part of Talkpool's extended audit.

This disclosure contains information that TalkPool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-06-2025 19:06 CET.

CONTACT:

[email protected] +41 81 250 20 20

