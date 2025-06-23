Greystone Provides $51.5 Million Bridge Loan For Oklahoma Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Portfolio
The portfolio, comprising 633 skilled nursing beds and 71 assisted living beds across six total facilities, provides long-term care and rehabilitation. The bridge loan provided by Greystone carries a two-year term with an extension option, and the borrower intends to pursue permanent financing from HUD.
“Greystone's bridge lending platform continues to demonstrate its strength in delivering creative financing solutions for complex transactions like this six-facility portfolio,” said Mr. Levine.“With over two decades of experience executing successful bridge-to-HUD financings, our team understands how to structure deals that allow Borrowers to reinvest in their properties and transition smoothly to permanent HUD financing. It's especially rewarding when clients recognize and trust the value our expertise brings to multifaceted transactions like this one,” he added.
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
