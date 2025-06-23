Synetic Technologies Identifies Key Market Shifts Reshaping IT Asset Disposition And Remarketing Landscape
Apple's Strategic Pricing Creates Market Disruption
The technology remarketing sector is experiencing shifts following Apple's decision to price their entry-level iPad below previous generation models while doubling storage capacity. This strategic move has created a cascading effect throughout the secondary market, with even previous-generation iPads experiencing accelerated value depreciation.
Synetic advises organizations holding iPad inventory to factor in more aggressive depreciation curves when planning their refresh cycles and disposal strategies.
MacBook Air Depreciation Accelerates Amid Apple's Architecture Shift
The secondary market for MacBook Airs is experiencing a downturn driven not just by volume, but by a fundamental shift in Apple's hardware strategy. As Apple sunsets Intel-based Macs and transitions fully to its proprietary M Series chipsets, support for older Intel models is rapidly diminishing, reducing their functional lifespan and resale appeal.
This architecture shift has led to a steeper-than-expected decline in value for Intel-based MacBook Airs, particularly those nearing the end of macOS compatibility or missing key firmware updates. Synetic notes that the depreciation curve for Intel-based Macs is no longer gradual, it's a drop-off, and most buyers in the secondary market are prioritizing longevity, and M Series devices are now the standard.
Synetic advises enterprise IT teams to:
-Segment MacBook Air inventories by processor architecture
-Prioritize the disposition of Intel-based models before further OS support erosion
-Plan procurement cycles with chip architecture in mind to preserve long-term device value
Windows 10 End-of-Support Creates Potential Inflection Point
With Microsoft's Windows 10 support ending October 14, 2025, Synetic Technologies anticipates a gradual but significant decline in value for older devices unable to upgrade to Windows 11. This transition period presents both challenges and opportunities for organizations managing large Windows device fleets.
"The Windows 10 end-of-life represents a critical decision point for many organizations," noted Jeff Brooks. "Companies must evaluate whether devices merit Windows 11 upgrades or if strategic disposal and replacement offers better value. Our role is to maximize recovery value during this transition."-Jeff Brooks, Vice President of Business Operations, Synetic Technologies
Strategic Implications for Enterprise Clients
These market developments underscore the importance of partnering with experienced ITAD providers who can navigate rapidly changing market conditions. Synetic Technologies recommends that organizations:
-Accelerate disposal timelines for affected Apple products to maximize residual value
-Implement more frequent condition assessments for MacBook Air devices
-Develop comprehensive Windows device transition strategies before the October 2025 deadline
-Consider market timing as a critical factor in asset disposition planning
About Synetic Technologies
Synetic Technologies provides comprehensive IT Asset Disposition and remarketing services, helping organizations maximize value recovery while ensuring secure data destruction and environmental compliance. The company serves enterprise clients across multiple industries, delivering strategic asset lifecycle management solutions.
For more information about Synetic Technologies' ITAD and asset remarketing services, visit .
