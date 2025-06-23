Sun Valley Film Festival Announces Return Of 1 Potato Short Film Grant

Previous grantee Scott Burkhardt, GIRLS ARE STRONG HERE, crew shoot a night scene on location in Garden City, ID

Supporting Independent Filmmakers and Film Production in Idaho

SUN VALLEY, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) proudly announces the return of the 1 Potato Short Film Production Grant, a $5,000 award supporting the creation of short narrative and documentary films shot on location in Idaho. Now in its sixth year, the 1 Potato grant continues its mission to uplift emerging voices and foster growth within the filmmaking community in the state of Idaho.

The grant is open to all U.S.-based filmmakers and invites submissions for short scripts and short documentary pitches. All projects must be filmed entirely in Idaho, with the winning filmmaker receiving funding, support, and guidance from SVFF from pre-production through festival launch. The completed film will have its world premiere at the 2026 Sun Valley Film Festival.“We are excited to bring back the 1 Potato production grant to support filmmaking in the state of Idaho,” said Celeste Matika, Programming Manager of the Sun Valley Film Festival.“This year marks the first year that the grant is also open to documentary shorts. SVFF has a rich programming history with documentaries, and it felt natural to open the category to short docs when bringing back the program.”

SVFF will support the grantee, connecting them with experienced mentors, crew, and resources across Idaho, as well as helping to build momentum as the project moves into the broader festival circuit.

Past recipient Scott Burkhardt, whose film Girls Are Strong Here received the 1 Potato Award, shared:

“The 1 Potato Award was the catalyst for me to make Girls Are Strong Here. The film went on to play a dozen festivals and won the Grand Jury Prize at IFF Boston and the 2022 Humanitas Prize for Best Short Film. I could not have done it without the support of the Sun Valley Film Festival and the amazing Idaho crew they connected me with.”

Whether you're developing a short film with Idaho in mind or seeking to bring a story rooted in the region to life, the 1 Potato Grant offers a meaningful opportunity to take your idea from page to screen, with Idaho's landscapes and communities as the backdrop.

The winning project will be announced at the December 2025 Sun Valley Film Festival, with production to be completed within one year.

For submission details and deadlines, visit .

About the Sun Valley Film Festival

Since 2012, the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) has invited filmmakers and audiences to connect through the power of cinema in the scenic mountain town of Sun Valley, Idaho, America's first ski resort with deep ties to Hollywood. SVFF features cutting-edge film and television premieres, industry panels, and engaging discussions with entertainment luminaries. Beyond the annual Festival, SVFF enhances the cultural fabric of the community through year-round programming, including film screenings, educational initiatives, and workshops. The Sun Valley Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the art of storytelling and supporting filmmakers.

