PFAS In Household Dust: Everyday Exposure Inside American Homes
PFAS in the Home Environment
Recent studies have identified PFAS compounds in various household items, including carpets, upholstery, and cleaning products. These chemicals can accumulate in dust, which may be inhaled or ingested, particularly by young children. Research indicates that PFAS levels in house dust can be influenced by factors such as the presence of stain-resistant materials and cleaning habits. For instance, a study found that homes with higher PFAS levels in dust had residents with significantly higher serum PFAS levels, suggesting that indoor exposure contributes to overall body burden. epa)
Health Implications
Exposure to PFAS has been associated with various health issues, including hormonal disruptions, immune system suppression, and increased risk of certain cancers. Children are particularly vulnerable due to their developing bodies and behaviors that increase exposure, such as hand-to-mouth activities. A study led by researchers at UC Berkeley found that children exposed to higher levels of PFAS in household dust had a greater risk of developing certain health conditions. berkeley)
