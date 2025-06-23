Unlikely Collaborators Announces Grant To Support Mindfulness First's Making Mindfulness Accessible Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mindfulness First has an 11-year legacy of delivering mental health education to underserved communities, primarily in Title 1 K-12 schools and Special Education settings. With the support of Unlikely Collaborators, MMA will address critical gaps in current mindfulness resources by developing inclusive materials, offering specialized training, and fostering environments where individuals of all abilities and backgrounds feel welcome and supported. The curriculum can be accessed through online trainings that will launch globally in 2027 following pilot testing with select partners in 2026.

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit organization, founded and chaired by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to fostering transformative storytelling, developing human connection, and resolving internal conflict. UC's perspective is that external conflict is the direct result of unconscious, unresolved internal conflict inside each and every one of us. Founded on the belief that the way we perceive the world is highly subjective, Unlikely Collaborators supports projects that challenge assumptions, spark meaningful dialogue, and invite humans into deeper self-awareness – in community.

Central to this mission is the groundbreaking Perception BoxTM framework developed by Koch. More than just a metaphor, it represents the often unseen matrix of biases, beliefs, and personal narratives that influence how we interpret reality. Rooted in cognitive science and psychological research, this framework illustrates how each person's unique mental model shapes their understanding of the world-often limiting their ability to connect with new perspectives and ideas. By investigating and untangling our Perception Box beliefs, individuals and communities can unlock compassion, creativity, and new ways of thinking.

"Our goal is to provide equitable tools for self-efficacy and mental health well-being," said Sunny Wight , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mindfulness First. "Through Making Mindfulness Accessible, we aim to empower individuals who have historically faced barriers to mindfulness practices, including those with disabilities and neurodivergences. With Unlikely Collaborators' support, we are ensuring these essential resources can benefit everyone, regardless of their identity or abilities."

"Mindfulness helps us pause and notice what's really going on inside, especially in moments of overwhelm or disconnection," said Elizabeth R. Koch, Founder of Unlikely Collaborators. "We deeply appreciate Mindfulness First's efforts to make this kind of Perception Box awareness accessible and tangible."

Mindfulness First is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to integrating evidence-based mindfulness and mental health education into schools and communities. Founded in 2013, the organization has impacted over 500K people, with a focus on Title 1 schools and special education programs. Through comprehensive curriculum development, teacher training, and community outreach, Mindfulness First works to create more resilient, compassionate, and mentally healthy communities. The organization's innovative approaches have earned recognition for making mindfulness practices accessible and relevant to diverse populations.

