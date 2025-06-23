Viaim Scales Global Presence As Recdot Drives Momentum In Europe And Beyond

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The European debut of RecDot follows viaim's successful North American entry, where the headset has gained traction among professionals in IT, manufacturing, and global trade. In preparation for the European rollout, RecDot will undergo key technical upgrades aligned with local regulatory requirements, including full GDPR compliance, expanded multilingual support, and tailored performance optimizations for European workplace environments.

In June this year viam showcased its latest AI-powered innovations at VivaTech Paris, one of Europe's largest tech exhibitions. Attracting 180,000 visitors and 14,000 startups, the event marked a pivotal moment in the company's international expansion. During the event, viaim introduced its flagship AI headsets, viaim Pro 3 and viaim Air 2, designed to revolutionize workplace communication and efficiency. These products, equipped with advanced AI features like real-time translation in 32 languages and automated meeting summarization, received widespread attention from global professionals, further solidifying viaim's reputation on the international stage.

"Globalization for us isn't just about access, it's about adapting meaningfully to how people work across cultures," said Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim. "In Europe, we're not only bringing RecDot as a tool, we're delivering a deeply localized experience that understands linguistic diversity, data expectations, and the rhythm of professional life."

RecDot has been engineered for productivity on the move. With its FlashRecord feature, real-time transcription in 16 languages and real-time translation in 15 languages, and 48dB hybrid noise cancellation, the device is already a critical tool for mobile professionals. Under the hood, it boasts an 11mm dynamic driver, 19-hour battery life, and a design calibrated in partnership with the China Philharmonic Orchestra to bridge technological precision with emotional acoustic depth.

"viaim's AI is designed not just to record, but to understand," added Dr. Song Wang, CTO of viaim. "We're building what we call 'digital colleagues.' These are systems that perceive, summarize, and assist seamlessly across borders and platforms."

The European expansion is a strategic milestone for viaim, part of its longer-term vision to serve 10 million users worldwide with intelligent audio tools by 2030. The company currently ships to over 180 countries and regions, with over 700 million minutes logged across its suite of products. Usage data shows particularly strong adoption of RecDot's translation and FlashRecord features, underscoring global demand for AI-enhanced collaboration in real-world settings.

viaim's differentiation lies in its vertical focus. While many audio and AI companies pursue broad functionality, viaim takes a "narrow but deep" approach, tailoring hardware and software to solve specific pain points like cross-border meetings, business travel, and multilingual project work. This focused strategy, combined with the company's proprietary AI framework "viaim Brain," supports advanced features like meeting summarization and action item planning with high contextual sensitivity.

As the global workplace becomes more distributed and dynamic, viaim is positioning RecDot not just as a headset, but as a next-generation productivity companion. RecDot is designed to listen, translate, and assist wherever work happens.

RecDot (US version) is already available on Amazon. Buy now at .

About viaim

viaim is an AI-driven technology company specializing in intelligent workplace solutions. With a focus on voice, translation, and cross-platform productivity, viaim empowers global professionals through its proprietary AI hardware ecosystem. Its flagship product RecDot has been widely adopted across North America and Asia-Pacific, with users in over 180 countries and territories.

SOURCE VIAIM