Koning Expands Global Footprint With First UAE Installation At Family Health Promotion Center In Sharjah

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This advanced system was delivered in partnership with FourMed Medical Supplies LLC , Koning's strategic distributor in the UAE. Known for its commitment to service excellence and to advancing regional healthcare, FourMed played a critical role in bringing this cutting-edge solution to the UAE. The Koning Vera is the region's first and only no-compression 3D breast imaging system, providing high-resolution, true isotropic images in a rapid 7-second scan.

"We're honored to bring the Koning Vera to the UAE and partner with Family Health Promotion Center in their mission to enhance women's health and access to leading diagnostic tools," said David Georges, President of Koning.

Maher Bannourah, Director of Koning International , added: "This installation represents more than just technology-it's about transforming how women experience breast imaging. By bringing compassionate, patient-centered solutions to the Middle East, we're taking bold steps toward a future where early detection is accessible, comfortable, and life-changing for women across the region."

Koning Vera enables clinicians to visualize breast tissue in 3D, even in dense breasts, without painful compression and with radiation levels typical of conventional mammograms. Its use can lead to more accurate diagnoses, fewer unnecessary biopsies, and a more comfortable experience for patients.

Essam El Sayed, General Manager of FourMed Medical Supplies LLC, stated: "At FourMed, we are proud to play a strategic role in shaping the future of diagnostic healthcare in the UAE and across the region. The introduction of the Koning Vera system marks more than a technological milestone-it reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering healthcare providers with pioneering solutions that prioritize early detection, patient comfort, and clinical accuracy. This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the UAE's healthcare vision and our belief that access to world-class innovation should be a standard, not a privilege."

The launch of the Vera system at Family Health Promotion Center supports the UAE's growing focus on women's health and underscores Koning's mission to make superior imaging available to patients worldwide.

About FourMed Medical Supplies LLC : FourMed is a UAE-based healthcare solutions provider and strategic partner for leading global medical technology manufacturers. With a portfolio that spans advanced diagnostic imaging, surgical technologies, and patient monitoring systems, FourMed is committed to transforming care delivery through innovation. For more information, please visit the website or email Fourmed at [email protected]

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The Koning Vera is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, and intervention. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected] .

