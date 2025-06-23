Chicken Salad Chick Brings Southern Hospitality To Jasper, June 25

New Location to Serve Fresh, Made-From-Scratch Flavors as Brand Expands Footprint in Georgia

JASPER, Ga., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, brings its fresh, made-from-scratch flavors to Jasper this June as part of the company's continued growth across its home state of Georgia. Located at 32 James Drive , directly across from Publix, the Jasper restaurant will officially open its doors on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. District Manager Zach Butcher, General Manager Rachel Arowood and the Jasper team will award the first 100 guests who purchase The Chick Meal free chicken salad for a year .

Dedicated to spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, the new location will feature the brand's lineup of made-from-scratch chicken salads, pimento cheese, egg salad and fresh side dishes, all served with a generous helping of Southern charm. Whether guests are stopping in for a quick bite, picking up a meal for the family or enjoying time with friends, they can expect a comfortable and welcoming dining experience.

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from Jasper's grand opening events to CARES for Pickens County , a non-profit organization that provides food and essential non-food items, temporary financial assistance, resource counseling and educational assistance Pickens County residents in need.

"As Chicken Salad Chick continues to grow across Georgia, we remain committed to creating spaces where guests feel at home," said Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick CEO. "Jasper is known for its small-town charm and tight-knit sense of community, and we look forward to serving fresh flavors and heartfelt hospitality to our new neighbors."

Operating hours for the Jasper location will be Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature chicken salad, fresh side salads, gourmet soups and an expanded dessert menu, now featuring decadent cakes and a variety of sweet treats.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Jasper community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's hospitality with additional giveaways:



Wednesday, June 25 – Be one of the first 100 guests to join us on Opening Day & you'll win FREE CHICKEN SALAD for an ENTIRE YEAR! *



Thursday, June 26 – Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick meal & receive a FREE 30oz Chick Tumbler! **



Friday, June 27 – Our first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag! ***

Saturday, June 28 – Our first 50 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cooler! ****

* The First Guest in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick once a week for 12 months. Guests 2 - 100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months! * You'll receive your first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days from the date of delivery. *Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, & purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

** Guests must purchase a Chick meal. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

*** Guests must purchase The Chick Trio. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

**** Guests must purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 300 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

