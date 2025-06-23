Marquette County Medical Care Facility Notice Of Data Privacy Incident
ISHPEMING, Mich., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette County Medical Care Facility (MCMCF) is providing notice of a data privacy event that affected certain personal information. Data privacy and security is a priority for MCMCF, and we take this event seriously.
What happened? On March 3, 2025, MCMCF became aware of a business email compromise incident when contacts of MCMCF's HR director began receiving phishing emails from her Microsoft Office 365 (O365) account. Upon discovery, MCMCF took prompt action to secure the email environment , terminated all active logins, enabled multi-factor authentication on the affected account, and launched an internal investigation into this incident. MCMCF also retained external, nationally recognized computer forensic experts to confirm these findings and to identify the full extent of data potentially exposed as a result of this incident.
What information was involved? Based on a thorough investigation of the data, it was determined that information subject to unauthorized access includes some combination of individuals'' name, social security number, date of birth, protected health information and bank details.
What are we doing? MCMCF has made immediate improvements to our systems, security and practices. Additionally, we have engaged appropriate experts to assist us in conducting a full review of our security practices and systems to ensure that enhanced security protocols are in place going forward. We are committed to helping those people who may have been impacted by this unfortunate situation.
What can you do? For individuals seeking more information or who have questions, contact the dedicated toll-free helpline at 1-833-998-7185, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EST).
We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause. Marquette County Medical Care Facility strengthened our systems and security protocols for our employees, patients and customers by implementing threat monitoring systems, proactive vulnerability management programs, active systems scanning and policy additions.
