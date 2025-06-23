Nologo Launches To Disrupt The $1 Trillion Global Home Goods Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NoLogo is the brainchild of Kevin Miller (CEO, co-founder of GR0, and former Google executive), Jon Zacharias (CMO, co-founder and President of GR0), and AJ Jain (CTO, formerly of Opendoor and ThinkSys). Together, they aim to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the bloated home goods industry.

NoLogo uses AI to deliver custom luxury furniture, factory direct and up to 50% less than designer brands.

"Designer furniture today is priced like luxury fashion - inflated by brand premiums, showrooms, and outdated supply chains," said Kevin Miller, CEO of NoLogo. "We're flipping that model so consumers can access premium, custom-made furniture without paying for a logo."

The $1 Trillion Problem: Why NoLogo Exists

NoLogo was built to solve a common frustration: furniture prices often have more to do with branding than craftsmanship. Their research shows:



Consumers pay up to 70% more due to brand, retail, and marketing markups.

The global home goods market tops $1 trillion, spanning furniture, lighting, bedding, and décor.

Dupe culture dominates social platforms (#dupe on TikTok has over 6 billion views), showcasing consumer demand for designer quality without the price. 94% of shoppers say they're more loyal to brands that break down how pricing works.

How It Works: Upload a Link. Get a Custom Product.

Using its AI-powered quoting engine, NoLogo can instantly turn any product link, image, or idea into a custom furniture quote with a 3D rendering. Behind the scenes, its global factory network (the same network used by top luxury brands) enables on-demand manufacturing at near mass-production cost.

Key benefits include:



Infinite, made-to-order SKUs

Transparent pricing by materials, labor, and logistics Factory-direct orders with savings up to 50% compared to branded equivalents

More Than Furniture

While the initial focus is premium furniture, NoLogo's underlying platform is built for broader categories, including décor, lighting, outdoor, kitchenware, and textiles.

"We're doing more than building a furniture company," added Jon Zacharias, CMO of NoLogo. "We're creating a smarter, more transparent supply chain for all custom home goods."

To learn more, visit or contact Kevin Miller at [email protected] .

About NoLogo

NoLogo is a digital-first platform transforming how custom home goods are made and sold. By removing retail overhead and brand markups, NoLogo delivers premium, made-to-order furniture straight from top-tier factories to your door at transparent prices that reflect true cost.

