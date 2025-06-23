Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening For 3 Home Collections In Eagle Mountain, UT
Learn more, explore available homes, and RSVP for the Grand Opening event at .
"We're thrilled to unveil Pinnacles at Eagle Mountain, offering beautiful single-family homes with basements, future community amenities, and an exceptional location near employment opportunities," said Todd Baker, Regional President. "We look forward to walking buyers through our stunning model homes and helping them find their best fit."
PINNACLES AT EAGLE MOUNTAIN
Now selling from the upper $400s
-
Three single-family home collections
Single- and two-story floor plans with basements
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages
Amenities include a playground, open grass space, and picnic areas
Near Silicon Slopes, minutes from shopping and recreation in Lehi, and close to Eagle Mountain's growing downtown district
Location:
295 Clear Granite Way
Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
801.658.0255
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Utah.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment