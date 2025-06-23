Century Communities Sets June Grand Opening For 3 Home Collections In Eagle Mountain, UT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Company will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where homebuyers will be able to tour three professionally decorated model homes while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Learn more, explore available homes, and RSVP for the Grand Opening event at .

"We're thrilled to unveil Pinnacles at Eagle Mountain, offering beautiful single-family homes with basements, future community amenities, and an exceptional location near employment opportunities," said Todd Baker, Regional President. "We look forward to walking buyers through our stunning model homes and helping them find their best fit."

PINNACLES AT EAGLE MOUNTAIN

Now selling from the upper $400s



Three single-family home collections

Single- and two-story floor plans with basements

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Amenities include a playground, open grass space, and picnic areas Near Silicon Slopes, minutes from shopping and recreation in Lehi, and close to Eagle Mountain's growing downtown district

Location:

295 Clear Granite Way

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

801.658.0255

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Utah.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

