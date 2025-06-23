Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 23 June 2025 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 16 June to 20 June 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-06-16 BUY 101 9.344554 943.80 XAMS 2025-06-16 SELL 130 9.450000 1 228.50 XAMS 2025-06-17 BUY 177 9.377966 1 659.90 XAMS 2025-06-17 SELL 30 9.430000 282.90 XAMS 2025-06-18 BUY 295 9.267458 2 733.90 XAMS 2025-06-18 SELL 196 9.377806 1 838.05 XAMS 2025-06-19 SELL 45 9.370000 421.65 XAMS 2025-06-20 BUY 46 9.332609 429.30 XAMS 2025-06-20 SELL 42 9.379762 393.95 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

