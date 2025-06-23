K-12 Private Education Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Ed-Tech Companies To Drive Fastest Growth In K-12 Private Education By 2029

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Private Education Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the k-12 private education market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global k-12 private education market reached a value of nearly $396.86 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $396.86 billion in 2024 to $623.22 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.45%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% from 2029 and reach $953.84 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rising demand for online education, rise of edtech startups, growing awareness about the benefits of private education, rising demand for quality education and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was rising demand for online education and limited access to technology and internet connectivity in rural and low-income areas.



Going forward, increase in specialized programs and curricula, increasing reliance on educational technology and software solutions, growing need for personalized learning and increasing government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the k-12 private education market in the future include lack of skilled teachers and high infrastructure costs.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the k-12 private education market, accounting for 51.71% or $205.2 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, South America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the k-12 private education market will be Asia-Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.30% and 10.52% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.37% and 9.35% respectively.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.02% of the total market in 2023. Pearson Education Inc. was the largest competitor with a 0.92% share of the market, followed by Stride Inc. (K12 Inc.) with 0.57%, McGraw-Hill Education with 0.47%, GEMS Education with 0.44%, Scholastic Corporation. with 0.44%, Nord Anglia Education with 0.36%, Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd. with 0.25%, EF Education First with 0.23%, Cognita Schools with 0.19% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group with 0.15%.

The k-12 private education market is segmented by application into pre-primary school, primary school, middle school, high school and other applications. The primary school market was the largest segment of the k-12 private education market segmented by application, accounting for 34.16% or $135.55 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the pre-primary school segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the k-12 private education market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 11.30% during 2024-2029.

The k-12 private education market is segmented by delivery mode into in-person and online. The in-person market was the largest segment of the k-12 private education market segmented by delivery mode, accounting for 72.21% or $286.57 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the k-12 private education market segmented by delivery mode, at a CAGR of 14.99% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the k-12 private education market segmented by method will arise in the blended and instructor-led training segment, which will gain $91.55 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the k-12 private education market segmented by delivery mode will arise in the in-person segment, which will gain $114.9 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the k-12 private education market segmented by service providers will arise in the ed-tech companies segment, which will gain $93.16 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the k-12 private education market segmented by application will arise in the primary school segment, which will gain $82.28 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The k-12 private education market size will gain the most in China at $62.81 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the k-12 private education market include focus on digital resources that facilitate an immersive learning experience, focus on developing advanced technology-driven solutions, such as student success platforms, focus on developing innovative education SaaS-based platforms and focus on developing innovative integrated professional growth suites.

Player-adopted strategies in the k-12 private education market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through partnership.

