Rally House Tips Off Celebrations In Oklahoma City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in Franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA Finals Champions! Rally House stores in the OKC area were prepped and ready to celebrate with the local fan bases immediately after the clock hit zero by reopening store locations for fans to be the first to get apparel and memorabilia. Rally House stayed open until fans stopped coming in or they were sold out of pre-printed merchandise. The company will have restocks and new arrivals hitting stores continuously throughout the coming weeks.

Rally House knows how to take advantage of the moment, and when a team wins any championship, they are always looking to provide the best assortment of apparel and merchandise as fast as possible to celebrating fans. That is exactly what they did after the OKC Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last night. Rally House reopened 7 of their OKC storefront immediately to serve excited fans as fast as possible as well as opening early this morning.

“This means so much to the local community and the Thunder fan base,” says Rally House OKC District Manager, Kara Crites.“There was so much work behind the scenes to ensure that we had product fans were looking for, and we were the first to provide it for purchase after opening locations following the win. It was a party in our stores, and we are going to keep the party going!” added Crites.

In addition to the preprinted merchandise Rally House provided fans, the company is feverishly working to get restocks and new styles in-store as soon as today. Fans can expect Rally House to uphold the value of providing an outrageous selection for fans to shop, celebrating the Thunder's first championship as they work with hundreds of vendors to bring in a second to none product assortment.

Rally House Stores with OKC Thunder NBA Finals Champions Merchandise



Rally House Edmond; 1350 E 2nd St, Edmond, OK 73034

Rally House OKC Outlets; 7642 W Reno Ave Suite D400, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Rally House Penn Square Mall; 1901 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Rally House Sooner Rose; 5845 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110

Rally House Moore; 2520 S I-35 Service Rd, Moore, OK 73160

Rally House Norman; 1510 24th Ave NW A101, Norman, OK 73069

Rally House Tulsa Premium Outlets; 801 East Outlet Drive, Tulsa, Jenks, OK 74037

Rally House Sooner Mall; 3329 W Main St, Norman, OK 73072

Rally House Broken Arrow; 1524 E Hillside Dr, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Rally House Stillwater; 2144 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater, OK 74075

Rally House Smith Farm Marketplace; 9002 N 121st E Ave, Owasso, OK 74055

Rally House Wichita; 3053 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Rally House Shoppes at Branson Hills; 1013 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO 65616



About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 290+ locations across 24 states.

