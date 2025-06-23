Betterlifequotes Empowers Life Agents With Up To 145% Commissions And No Contract

Independent agents & agencies can now earn up to 145% commission with BetterLifeQuotes-no contract, no obligation, and direct 1099 advance from carriers.

- Jose FerrerCA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BetterLifeQuotes, the life insurance platform built for agents, is proud to announce its latest offering-independent life insurance agents and agencies can now access up to 145% commissions with no contracts, no obligations, and direct 1099 advanced payment from top-rated carriers.This new initiative aims to remove the restrictions and red tape that often prevent talented agents from thriving. Agents working with BetterLifeQuotes receive full ownership of their book of business, top commission payouts (up to 145% - no questions asked), and access to top-rated carriers, including final expense, term, whole life, and indexed universal life (IUL) products. This opportunity is available to the first 100 agents/agencies in each of the following states: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MI, MT, NC, NV, OH, PA, TX, VA, & WI.“There's no reason an agent should be locked into restrictive contracts or sacrifice commission just to do what they love,” said Jose Ferrer, founder of BetterLifeQuotes.“We've created a platform that supports agent freedom, community impact, and long-term growth.”Key Benefits:1.) Up to 145% commission2). 1099 direct advanced payment from carriers3). No contract with BetterLifeQuotes4). Free quoting tools and e-app access through carriersWhether you're an independent agent, running your own agency, or want the opportunity to start your own agency, BetterLifeQuotes offers you the tools and support you need to grow your practice and thrive in your community. Email: ... to get started today!

Jose Ferrer

BetterLifeQuotes

...

