Betterlifequotes Empowers Life Agents With Up To 145% Commissions And No Contract
This new initiative aims to remove the restrictions and red tape that often prevent talented agents from thriving. Agents working with BetterLifeQuotes receive full ownership of their book of business, top commission payouts (up to 145% - no questions asked), and access to top-rated carriers, including final expense, term, whole life, and indexed universal life (IUL) products. This opportunity is available to the first 100 agents/agencies in each of the following states: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MI, MT, NC, NV, OH, PA, TX, VA, & WI.
“There's no reason an agent should be locked into restrictive contracts or sacrifice commission just to do what they love,” said Jose Ferrer, founder of BetterLifeQuotes.“We've created a platform that supports agent freedom, community impact, and long-term growth.”
Key Benefits:
1.) Up to 145% commission
2). 1099 direct advanced payment from carriers
3). No contract with BetterLifeQuotes
4). Free quoting tools and e-app access through carriers
Whether you're an independent agent, running your own agency, or want the opportunity to start your own agency, BetterLifeQuotes offers you the tools and support you need to grow your practice and thrive in your community. Email: ... to get started today!
Jose Ferrer
BetterLifeQuotes
+1 407-900-1381
...
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
