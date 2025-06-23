Bastion Fiduciary Launches New Industrial And Infrastructure Portfolio

ISLAMORADA, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastion Fiduciary, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) specializing in fundamental long-term value investing strategies, officially announced the launch of its newest investment strategy: the Bastion Industrial and Infrastructure Portfolio.

The portfolio, managed by John Rotonti, is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation in a concentrated selection of high-quality industrial and infrastructure businesses.

The new strategy adheres to Bastion's core philosophy of fundamental value investing, focusing on companies that demonstrate high returns on invested capital, consistent and growing free cash flows, sustainable competitive advantages, and what he believes is a long runway of EPS growth. John's investment process centers on identifying excellent businesses, run by trustworthy and capable management teams and trading at attractive valuations.

"In a world of rapid technological change, the tangible assets and essential services provided by industrial and infrastructure companies form the bedrock of the global economy," said Cale Smith, CEO of Bastion Fiduciary. "We are thrilled to launch this dedicated portfolio that leverages our firm's deep expertise in fundamental analysis. We are particularly proud to have John Rotonti at the helm of this strategy. John's extensive experience in analyzing industrial companies, his disciplined investment approach, and his unwavering focus on long-term value creation make him the ideal manager to lead this unique and timely portfolio for our clients."

The strategy seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends including supply chain optimization, domestic homebuilding, the modernization of digital infrastructure, and the buildout of the electrical grid and power generation. The portfolio currently includes a payment company, a retailer, transportation and logistics companies, and several technology companies, in addition to more traditional industrial and infrastructure firms.

John said of the new portfolio:

"Our vision for this strategy is one of uncompromising quality. We seek to invest in best-in-class businesses with exceptional management teams. A disciplined, value-oriented approach is paramount in the industrial and infrastructure sectors, and our guiding principle is to acquire shares in what we believe are the highest-quality businesses we can find, at reasonable valuations, and with the intent to own shares for many years. I am incredibly grateful to the entire Bastion team and to our clients for entrusting us as their fiduciary."

The Bastion Industrials and Infrastructure Portfolio is available to new and existing Bastion investors at .

About John Rotonti

John manages the Bastion Industrials and Infrastructure Portfolio and shares many of his daily reads and analyses at the Bastion discussion boards and through his weekly newsletter, JRo's Notes. Prior to joining Bastion, John was the founder and host of the JRo Show podcast (on Apple Podcasts and Spotify ) and spent almost nine years at The Motley Fool where he was a senior analyst, portfolio lead, and the head of investor training and development. John received his MBA from the Tulane Freeman School of Business and is the author of the book A Manual on Common Stock Investing . He has been featured in Value Investor Insight and has been a guest on several podcasts including Value After Hours, Talking Billions, Chit Chat Stocks, Investing Unscripted, Investing for Beginners, Best Anchor Stocks, Planet Microcap, and A.U.M.

About Bastion Fiduciary

Bastion Fiduciary is a fee-only, SEC-registered investment advisor built on the three Cs: Culture, Community, and Character. We are a fiduciary financial firm founded by veteran military officers committed to disciplined processes, personal integrity, and transparent client relationships. Our focus is on long-term investment success. We provide clear, consistent communication and education to help clients make informed financial decisions. FORTIFY YOUR FUTURE.

Investment advisory services are offered through Bastion Fiduciary, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation or investment advice. For additional information about Bastion Fiduciary, including fees and services, please contact us or refer to our Form ADV Part 2A Brochure and Form CRS available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website.

SOURCE Bastion Fiduciary

