(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares

from 06/16/2025 to 06/20/2025 Paris – June 23, 2025 Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders' Meetings of May 27, 2025. Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/06/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/06/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/06/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 17/06/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/06/2025 4,764 93.8196 446,956.57 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 18/06/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/06/2025 60,236 93.8168 5,651,148.76 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/06/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/06/2025 29,650 94.1730 2,792,229.45 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/06/2025 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 94,650 93.9285 8,890,334.79



