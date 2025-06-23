Sanctuary Salon & Spa Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Hair Salon In Cornelius, NC

Sanctuary Salon & Spa Logo

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sanctuary Salon & Spa has been named the Best Hair Salon in Cornelius by the 2025 Quality Business Awards, a distinction awarded to businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer service, service quality, and community reputation.The Quality Business Awards highlight standout companies based on verified client reviews, long-term performance, and a commitment to ethical business practices. Sanctuary Salon & Spa was selected for its exceptional client care, sustainable values, and dedication to elevating the guest experience at every level.Nestled inside a 125-year-old bungalow in the heart of downtown Cornelius, Sanctuary Salon & Spa offers a spa-like retreat where beauty meets intention. The salon features curated touches-such as weighted blankets, lavender eye masks, flavored water, and a no-phone quiet zone-that create a luxurious and restorative environment for guests.Sanctuary provides a wide range of luxury services including precision haircuts, custom color, keratin smoothing, facial waxing, and premium extensions. While the salon is especially known for its curly hair cutting expertise, it proudly serves all hair types and textures-from sleek and straight to wavy, coily, fine, and thick. Founder Bettina Howard, a Master 2 Stylist, is widely recognized as one of the region's top curl specialists. Her intuitive dry-cutting techniques and personalized consultations attract clients from across the Lake Norman area seeking transformational results and custom education to care for their unique texture.What truly sets Sanctuary apart is its tribe-based culture. The salon isn't just about individual success-it's about a community of professionals who lift one another up to serve at the highest level. Clients receive care from a team that works in true collaboration, where stylists and concierge team members support one another to ensure every guest feels seen, heard, and beautifully cared for. The result is more than just great hair-it's an unforgettable experience built on intention, integrity, and heart.As a L'ANZA Healing Lab Salon, Sanctuary prioritizes hair health and environmental responsibility through the use of high-performance, healing products that deliver beautiful results without compromise.________________________________________Meet the Tribe Behind the Magic:.Bettina Howard, Master 2 Stylist + Founder.Bethany Myers, Master 1 Stylist + Stylist Manager.Sara Prestia, Master 1 Stylist.Miranda Ferguson, Advanced 2 Stylist + Concierge Desk Manager.Dana Klap, Advanced 2 Stylist.Kat Starnes, Advanced 1 Stylist.Katie King, Designer 2 Stylist.Ava Beachum, Designer 1 Stylist.Hana Lail, Associate Stylist.Madisyn Dragon, Associate StylistConcierge Desk + Guest Care Team:.Sherrie Howard.Sarah Gover.Logan Norman – Concierge + Future Stylist (currently in cosmetology school).Danielle James.Elizabeth“Biz” Sarno________________________________________With a consistent review average of over 95% and a client experience model rooted in both hospitality and technical mastery, Sanctuary Salon & Spa continues to raise the bar for beauty services in the region

