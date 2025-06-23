GENEDGE Completes Fourth Successful Leadership Training Series

GENEDGE led a successful 6-Course Leadership Training Series that served workers from a variety of counties, cities, and various industries.

DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GENEDGE has completed their fourth 6-Course Leadership Training Series in Danville, Virginia, taught by Bert Eades, GENEDGE Business Services Director. Since the fall of 2023, GENEDGE has trained over 200 participants from 21 different organizations, primarily in manufacturing, but also from hospitality, government, nonprofit and healthcare. While most were in the Danville area, there were also participants from Martinsville, Eden, South Boston and Keysville.Positive student testimonies from the 6-Course Leadership Training included:"This training is going to make my job much easier.""I have begun using the methods taught and feel more prepared and confident in my role as a leader.""Overall, this training was fantastic and helped me a lot with my leadership role.""I liked meeting, interacting and role playing with people from different companies the best.""The tools provided are an excellent resource."On the wake of the class's success, GENEDGE looks forward to future Leadership Course offerings this fall.About GENEDGE:Since 1992, GENEDGE ( ) has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia's best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National NetworkTM, and the lead for Virginia's DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 14,980 companies, with nearly 447,000 employees in high paying jobs averaging an annual wage of $75,000, that produces 12% ($88 Billion) of Virginia's GDP. The sector has grown over 30% in the last five years.

