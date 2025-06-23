MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Overhead Cranes Market to Reach $5.04 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Overhead Cranes Market by Type (Single Girder and Double Girder), Business Type (OEM and Aftersales), and End User (Automotive, Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Aerospace, Shipyards, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global overhead cranes industry generated $3.77 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $5.04 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in government investment in development of infrastructure activity, growth in need for workplace safety in industrial applications, and higher time optimization and reduced labor cost drive the growth of the global overhead cranes market. However, limited availability of skilled workforce to complete operation and time requirement for supply chain restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investment in the manufacturing sector present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioManufacturing activities of overhead cranes have been slowed down during the global lockdown. In addition, factors such as pause in international trade and prolonged lockdowns have further impacted the market.However, with the relaxations issued by government in several regions for economic benefits, the industry is anticipated to recoup soon.Download Report Sample (236 Pages PDF with Insights) @The singular girder segment to maintain its lead by 2027Based on type, the singular girder segment held the largest market share, contributing to around two-thirds of the global overhead cranes market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to factors such as rise in number of small and medium scale original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket service providers.The OEM segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast periodBased on business type, the OEM segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global overhead cranes market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Utilization of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing of durable and strong mobile cranes drives the growth of the segment. However, the aftersales segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing of the rising focus on aftermarket services by major players to promote consumer satisfaction.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Overhead Cranes Market:Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant paceBased on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global overhead cranes market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. In addition, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the development in manufacturing infrastructure in emerging Asian countries. Moreover, the market across North America is expected to manifest the CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.Leading market playersABUS Kransysteme GmbHColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)EMH, Inc.GH Cranes & ComponentsGorbel CranesKito CorporationKonecranes PlcRalf Teichmann GmbHSumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.Weihua Group. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

