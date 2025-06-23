MRT To Showcase Fox Body Passion At Motor City Fox Fest 2025 In Dearborn, Michigan

MRT Engineered Performance

MRT Engineered Performance, a leader in American-made exhaust, will be at the 2025 Motor City Fox Fest, Sat., July 12, at Ford Headquarters in Dearborn

- Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Engineered PerformancePLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MRT Engineered Performance , a leader in high-quality, American-made performance exhaust systems, will be turning heads at the 2025 Motor City Fox Fest (MCFF) on Saturday, July 12 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Motor City Fox Fest is an automotive event celebrating Ford-powered 1978-1993 third-generation Mustangs, known to enthusiasts colloquially as "Fox bodies," as well as 1994-2004 fourth-generation Mustangs, known as "SN-95" and built on a modified Fox chassis.As an official vendor at the festival, MRT Engineered Performance will be stationed in the main vendor area, featuring an interactive product display, exclusive show specials, and a unique lineup of vehicles that includes the SEMA-Show featured Surfchaser Mustang, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and several impressive customer-built Mustangs. MRT is also a sponsor of the Detroit Fox Body Exhaust Competition. Whether attendees enter this fan-favorite competition or not, they can enter a drawing for the chance to win an MRT Hood Strut Kit.1978-2004 Mustang Fox Body fans won't want to miss the MRT Engineered Performance display. It will feature MRT's signature exhaust display where customers can hear and feel the difference with MRT's H-pipe exhaust systems, celebrated for their deep, muscle-car tone and performance-tuned engineering.MRT is hosting a Pit Stop Cars & Coffee on Friday, July 11 from 8:00 to 10:00 AM at MRT headquarters, at 45646 Port St, Plymouth, Mich. Visitors will be able to visit MRT's in-house production shop, meet the MRT team, check out preview deals, and enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries. From there, MRT will lead a "Hell Run” cruise with fellow Mustang Fox Body fans to the kickoff location at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.MRT is also offering 10% off most MRT Mustang Fox Body products. To get 10% off an order, customers can use promo code FOXFEST, anytime from June 28 to July 11, 2025 at MRT's online store at shopmrt. Included in the promotion are hood struts, shorty antennas, fascias, and six unique exhaust configurations tailored to 1979–1993 Fox Body Mustangs and 1994–2004 SN95 Mustangs.MRT offers professional installation services before the Motor City Fox Fest show. Customers can call MRT at (734) 455-5807 and schedule a professional installation at MRT so your Mustang Fox Body is show-ready with a fresh performance upgrade."MRT has always been passionate about the Fox Body community," said MRT Engineered Performance founder and president Scott Hoag. "MCFF is one of the most exciting events of the year for us - it's where performance meets people. We're excited to share our products, meet fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate the legacy of these iconic Mustangs."For more event details and product info, visit or learn more about the Motor City Fox Fest at motorcityfoxfest .# # #About MRT Engineered PerformanceMRT Engineered Performance is a premier manufacturer of performance exhaust systems and aftermarket automotive accessories based in Plymouth, Michigan. Known for superior craftsmanship and distinctive sound, MRT Engineered Performance proudly serves the Mustang community with innovative parts designed, engineered, and built in the USA.

