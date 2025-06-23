The Inner Circle Acknowledges, M. Christina Garcia As A Pinnacle Professional Member

Ms. Garcia's career began with her passion for ensuring safety and empowering individuals. In 2008, she founded Garcias Security Training and Live Scan, where she provided firearms training and certification. Building on this foundation, she launched Garcias Private Security Inc. in 2017, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence and client-focused services.

Her prior role as a security operations human resource manager at Marina Security Services from 2013 to 2017 provided valuable insights into managing large-scale security operations, further strengthening her leadership capabilities.

Ms. Garcia holds an associate degree in business administration, management, and criminal justice from Heald College in Fresno, California. She has been a licensed instructor since 2010 and became certified as an Oleoresin Capsicum pepper spray instructor in 2011 through the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. Her credentials underscore her commitment to professional development and industry expertise.

Active in her community, Ms. Garcia is a member of the National Rifle Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, demonstrating her dedication to professional networking and local advocacy.

In recognition of her contributions, she received a Recognition Award from the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (POWER) in 2020.

Looking forward, Ms. Garcia remains passionate about advancing the security industry. She plans to maintain the high standards of service at Garcias Private Security Inc. while continuing to innovate and contribute to the growth of the field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle