The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Carol Karahadian As A Pinnacle Professional Member
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carol Karahadian is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Sensory and Consumer Science.
Dr. Carol Karahadian stands at the forefront of innovation in taste and smell research. As the owner and managing partner of C. Karahadian & Associates, LLC since 2017, she has helped shape how companies - both global corporations and emerging startups - utilize sensory and consumer science to enhance product development and consumer experience.
A seasoned expert in food science and flavor chemistry, Dr. Karahadian earned both her master's and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her firm specializes in sensory training, creating customized programs that enable organizations to build internal knowledge and develop cross-functional teams with deep sensory and consumer science expertise.
Dr. Karahadian's influence extends beyond business. She serves on the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Board of Visitors for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been an active board member of St. Francis Living Room since 2019, supporting food security for low-income and homeless seniors in San Francisco.
Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Karahadian has been honored with numerous accolades, including induction into the Marquis Who's Who of America Top Professionals (2024), the Hall of Fame at Purdue University's Department of Foods and Nutrition (2017) and being named Woman of the Year by Women in Flavor and Fragrance Commerce (2013). She has also been a long-standing member of the American Chemical Society, Institute of Food Technologists, and Society of Sensory Professionals.
Looking ahead, Dr. Karahadian plans to devote more time to mentorship, volunteering, and charitable work-continuing to apply her expertise and leadership to create lasting impact in both science and society.
