Miami Beach Named No. 1 Honeymoon Destination In The U.S. Thanks To Effortless Romance, Affordable Accommodations And Couple-Friendly Experiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Miami Beach is a destination that celebrates all couples and we invite those seeking a relaxing romantic honeymoon or even early-moon to come and enjoy a city that offers a collection of specialty hotels, restaurants and attractions that fit any couples' style and budget," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "With no passport required, our visitors can easily plan a getaway that fits their schedule and experience the cultural flavor that Miami Beach is famous for, allowing couples to connect through the natural beauty and romance of the No. 1 honeymoon destination in the US."

Couples can explore their honeymoon style and choose from a selection of hotels, ranging from adults-only and boutique to iconic landmarks and larger resort-style properties. Hotel Greystone , located on Collins Avenue in the heart of Miami Beach, is a sophisticated adults-only boutique hotel that seamlessly blends historic Art Deco architecture with contemporary luxury. It is a perfect honeymoon home base featuring Sérêvène, a Michelin-recognized restaurant offering a fusion of French rotisserie traditions and Japanese izakaya-style dining, led by Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti, and a relaxing rooftop pool and bar for couples to unwind and relax. The newly-renovated and now open Shelborne by Proper brings luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and comprehensive amenities including a private beach club, poolside cabana experience and an on-site spa together to help couples make the most of their honeymoon time. The glamour of Miami Beach can be found by couples at Eden Roc Miami Beach originally designed by Morris Lapidus in the 1950s. Eden Roc blends Mid-Century Modern glamour with contemporary upgrades, offering both charm and comfort. Oceanfront suites with terraces, multiple pools and international dining destination Nobu, bring the best of Miami Beach to honeymooners without needing to leave the hotel.

Couple-friendly experiences abound on Miami Beach. Adventurous honeymooners can enjoy thrilling jet ski rides with BouYah Water Sports, embark on a romantic sunset sailboat tour, or unwind with a couples' spa day at Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach. Active couples can explore curated itineraries through the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available for download from the App Store or Google Play, offering tailored, self-guided recommendations including the Miami Beach Icons Tour, Art in Public Places, a Cultural Institutions Tours, an LGBTQ+ Nightlife Tour and Hidden Art. Visitors can also discover the famous Art Deco district and attend an Art Deco walking tour conducted by the Miami Design and Preservation League, an organization offering daily tours at 10:30 a.m.

"Honeymooners can start planning their Miami Beach getaway by downloading the EXP Miami Beach Tours App to get an insider's guide on the best things to do and see while celebrating one of life's milestone," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We are proud to be recognized as the No. 1 Honeymoon destination in the US and have developed a number of easily-accessible resources to help couples experience a romantic, relaxing and inspiring trip."

With its blend of luxury, inclusivity, and vibrant culture, Miami Beach offers the perfect setting for a memorable honeymoon experience. For couples ready to plan, follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and visit Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca) for more information and deals on hotel stays, special events, and experiences.

*The survey was conducted by Upgraded Points in spring 2025. Full results can be found here: The Best Domestic Honeymoon Destinations [2025 Data Study] .

