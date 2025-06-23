El Rancho Supermercado, A Heritage Grocers Group Chain, Rolls Out Scratch, Made-In-House Carnitas To Celebrate Mexican Heritage And Value
ADDISON, Texas, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is proud to introduce its signature carnitas that are expertly crafted in-house and prepared fresh daily in the cocinas of its Texas-based banner, El Rancho Supermercado (El Rancho).
With pork prices currently 50% lower than beef, El Rancho's cocineros have started preparing carnitas meaning 'little meats' from scratch in every store. These signature carnitas have been developed through the culinary expertise of Heritage's Hispanic merchants to deliver value meals featuring everyday favorites.
El Rancho Supermercado stores are a destination for fresh meat, a cornerstone department that typically drives over 25% of total company revenue. El Rancho's carnitas are made from marbled cuts of pork butt, slowly braised for hours, then fried for a rich, savory flavor. They are served either as a hearty entrée or in tacos made with El Rancho's fresh tortillas.
“Our signature carnitas reflect El Rancho Supermercado's dedication to tradition, culinary excellence and cultural authenticity,” said Gil Diaz, Vice President of Prepared Foods at Heritage Grocers Group .“Expertly handcrafted and slow-cooked daily in a traditional cazo, our carnitas are tender inside, crispy on the outside and perfectly seasoned to deliver a true taste of our culture in every bite. The prepared foods team in our Cocinas proudly maintains the same high standards and quality as the expert butchers in our Meat Department.”
El Rancho Supermercado currently offers a special promotional price of just $6 per pound every Friday bringing customers exceptional quality and authentic flavor at an affordable price.
To learn more about El Rancho Supermercado visit:
About Heritage Grocers Group:
Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.
