Byowner Expands Into 44 States, Empowering Homeowners To Save Big On Selling Their Home

ByOwner announces a major expansion, now operating in 44 states across the United States, up from 15 states just 2 years ago. This significant development symbolizes a new chapter for the company, strengthening its mission to offer homeowners a smarter, more affordable way to sell their homes without the high costs associated with traditional real estate agents.

With a strong belief that homeowners should have more control and transparency in the home-selling process, ByOwner has been steadily evolving its platform since its acquisition and relaunch in 2011. Over the past decade, the company has evolved into a fully licensed real estate brokerage, combining professional-grade services with cost-effective benefits, providing sellers with an effective solution to maximize their overall savings on brokerage fees.

“When we first started, we were able to add up to 15 states to our package, but now, we have a pretty thorough coverage of the majority of the population in the United States, and most of that has happened within the last year,” says Greg Sullivan, President of ByOwner.

The pioneering real estate company started its journey as a print publication that included real estate and vehicles; later, it chose to focus on the real estate industry alone. At the heart of the company's offerings is its ability to offer sellers access to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a database used by traditional agents and brokers that has not been available to sellers who choose to sell on their own.

While most brokers charge an exorbitant commission rate to sellers, ByOwners empowers homeowners to list their properties on the MLS platform at a low commission fee of just 0.25% (a quarter of 1%) of the sale price. This gives them the same level of exposure to buyers and agents nationwide, ensuring their listing appears on all large-scale websites, all while evading the traditional buyer's agent fee, which is normally much higher. For sellers, this acts as a paradigm shift in both visibility and savings.“With a model like ours and low commissions, sellers aren't forced to pay any buyer's agent fees,” Sullivan states.“They can sell their home with massive savings.”

“The average home in the United States sells for $350,000. On a traditional model, this would be about $21,000 in commission, but with our model, you can do the whole transaction for an upfront cost of $195, and then we charge only a 0.25% commission,” Sullivan explains.

With no hidden fees, ByOwner provides homeowners with the ability to manage their selling processes at their own pace. They offer sellers the ability to save thousands of dollars on their home sale without sacrificing the exposure they get from a traditional broker.

“There are a lot of people who don't know that a service like this exists out there, where they get the same MLS exposure with a significant percentage in commission savings,” Sullivan explains.

ByOwner gives sellers the tools and platforms to manage their selling journey, such as setting the price, scheduling open houses, or negotiating while still providing them with the exposure to connect with serious buyers. With its limited-service model, the company enforces its ethos of keeping costs low and value high.

As ByOwner celebrates its milestone of expanding to 44 states in the country, the company's ambitions have only grown further with it. With plans to enter the remaining states soon and become a comprehensive national service, the company is preparing for a fundraising round to expand its reach and bring more technological advancements and tools to its sellers.

Over the years, ByOwner has upheld its values of not cutting corners, but only cutting costs. With a commitment to empowering sellers and home buyers, ByOwner stands out as a proven, practical solution headed towards making an affordable, low-commission home-selling model a national prerogative.

