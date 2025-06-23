New Frontier Aerospace Successfully Tests Its Revolutionary Mjölnir Rocket Engine

KENT, Wash., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) has achieved a major milestone with a series of successful hot fire tests of its 3D-printed Mjölnir rocket engine, the world's most advanced compact pump-fed rocket engine. Featuring a full-flow staged combustion cycle, Mjölnir represents the leading edge of liquid rocket engine efficiency, making Mjölnir ideal for high-performance reusable rockets, hypersonic vehicles and orbital transfer spacecraft.

Powered by clean liquid natural gas (LNG), Mjölnir is net carbon negative when sourced from bio-waste, offering a sustainable solution for next-generation aerospace missions. This breakthrough underscores NFA's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Mjölnir will propel NFA's Pathfinder hypersonic Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to its first hovering flight in early 2026. The engine will also drive NFA's Bifröst orbital transfer spacecraft, set to fly in space by 2027. Mjölnir is now available as a standalone product, offering customers a cutting-edge propulsion solution for their own missions.

"We are proud of the amazing team that built this program and thrilled with the engine's performance during this series of hot fire tests," said Bill Bruner, CEO of New Frontier Aerospace. "Mjölnir's compact design, unmatched efficiency, and clean fuel make it a game-changer for hypersonic flight and space propulsion. It is poised to power our ambitious roadmap and open new possibilities for our customers."

This revolutionary engine's development was made possible through seed funding from National Security Innovation Capital, part of the Defense Innovation Unit, with this sustained engine test series funded by NASA.

Consistency across the series of hot fire tests marks a significant step forward for NFA as it continues to redefine aerospace propulsion. With Mjölnir, NFA is paving the way for a future of sustainable, high-performance space and hypersonic travel.

About New Frontier Aerospace

New Frontier Aerospace is a leading developer of advanced aerospace propulsion technologies for aircraft and spacecraft. The company's innovative solutions are revolutionizing global air and space transportation - and creating new possibilities for aerospace applications. NFA is headquartered in Kent, WA. For more information, visit .

