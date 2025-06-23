Oneamerica Financial Foundation Sponsors Groundbreaking New PBS 'Caregiving' Documentary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The two-hour documentary shines a light on the critical - and often invisible - role of caregivers today. "Caregiving" reveals the complex emotional, financial and physical toll it can have on individuals and families, while highlighting their stories of resilience, love and innovation.

"Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer," Cooper says in the documentary . "My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie. And then to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing."

Through its sponsorship, the OneAmerica Financial Foundation underscores the need to continue to drive conversations on this topic to support deep and sustained commitment to elevating the stories of caregivers and expanding access to education and resources.

"Caregiving is one of the most human acts of devotion-and also one of the most underappreciated," said Kim Thomas, serving as president, OneAmerica Foundation, Inc. "This documentary gives voice to the real-life experiences behind the statistics. It is an honor to support this important global conversation and advocate for greater awareness."

The rollout of this documentary presents an opportunity to bring visibility to a critical national dialogue around caregiving. Its insightful stories of love and sacrifice illustrate the importance of planning for life's most personal commitments.

