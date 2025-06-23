Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CPABC Announces Board Of Directors 2025/2026


2025-06-23 12:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its 10th Annual General Meeting on Friday, June 20, 2025 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2025/2026. CPABC's Board of Directors oversees and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.

CPABC is pleased to announce that J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA , 1st Vice-Chair; Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona) , 2nd Vice-Chair; and Bill Chan, CPA, CGA , Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the elected directors and government-appointed public representatives are:

CPABC Board of Directors:
Julia Aspinall, CPA, CMA, Director (Vancouver)
Amy Bonner, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Jayana Darras, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
David Diebolt, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)
Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)
Bill Lau, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Louisa Lun, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Regan McGrath, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)
Gary Parmar, CPA, CA, Director (Kelowna)
Rahim Somani, CPA, CA, FCA (Pakistan), FCMA (Pakistan), (Prince George)
Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Public Representatives:
Ken K.L. Leung
Raheil Moradi
Bijan Pourkarimi

More information can be found on the CPABC website .
About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

For more information, contact:
CPABC Communications Team
Email: ...


