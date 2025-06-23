CPABC Announces Board Of Directors 2025/2026
CPABC is pleased to announce that J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA , 1st Vice-Chair; Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona) , 2nd Vice-Chair; and Bill Chan, CPA, CGA , Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the elected directors and government-appointed public representatives are:
CPABC Board of Directors:
Julia Aspinall, CPA, CMA, Director (Vancouver)
Amy Bonner, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Jayana Darras, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
David Diebolt, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)
Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)
Bill Lau, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Louisa Lun, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Regan McGrath, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)
Gary Parmar, CPA, CA, Director (Kelowna)
Rahim Somani, CPA, CA, FCA (Pakistan), FCMA (Pakistan), (Prince George)
Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Public Representatives:
Ken K.L. Leung
Raheil Moradi
Bijan Pourkarimi
More information can be found on the CPABC website .
About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.
For more information, contact:
CPABC Communications Team
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment