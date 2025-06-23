DANCO Buildings Joins Shedhub, Expanding Marketplace Inventory In The Southern U.S.

JAYESS, MS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DANCO Buildings , a portable structure manufacturer serving Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, has joined ShedHub , a national online platform for browsing and comparing storage buildings, cabins, barns, and related structures. DANCO Buildings now lists on-lot inventory models on ShedHub, expanding the marketplace's geographic and product coverage in the Southern United States.

Founded in 2008 by Chris and Sherita Daniels, DANCO Buildings (Daniels Portable Buildings, LLC) manufactures wood and metal portable structures for residential and auxiliary use, including utility sheds , garages, cabins, barns, pavilions, and specialized models such as wraparound porch cabins and dormer sheds. The company's product catalog addresses a variety of residential and auxiliary needs, such as storage, workspace, recreational use, and detached living quarters.

DANCO Buildings collaborates with skilled local Mennonite carpenters and employs more than 40 individuals in its operations. In addition to manufacturing, the company manages its own delivery logistics and maintains a network of dealer partners throughout its three-state service area. According to DANCO, the company produces and delivers more than 1,600 buildings annually.

The company's building styles are designed to be flexible and configurable, with options to customize layout, features, colors, and materials. Through the ShedHub platform, buyers will be able to explore DANCO's catalog and view on-lot availability.

By joining ShedHub, DANCO reaches more consumers through digital tools that streamline the building selection and customization process. They are also now more visible to customers who may be looking for local manufacturers within the Southern U.S., particularly in regions underserved by national suppliers.

DANCO also places emphasis on workforce development and community involvement. The company employs a range of individuals, including second-chance workers and local youth, and promotes long-term employment through skill development and trade training. Its stated goal is to remain a family-owned operation with a focus on craftsmanship, reliability, and regional service.

Delivery and placement of buildings are handled by DANCO's in-house team, who the company notes are trained to work in complex locations and provide on-site problem-solving when installation challenges arise. Buildings are available for direct purchase from dealer lots or by custom order.

ShedHub allows consumers to compare manufacturers, browse real-time inventory by location, and customize building features online. With the addition of DANCO Buildings, the platform now has expanded inventory in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

