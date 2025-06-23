TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION Makes Its Canadian Debut

RMS Titanic Inc. Brings Real Titanic Artifacts to Toronto Beginning June 27

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week, for the first time ever, Toronto audiences can experience the grandeur and unforgettable story of Titanic through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, opening June 27 at YZD, located at 30 Hanover Road in Toronto.This world-renowned exhibition, produced by Experiential Media Group (E/M Group) and RMS Titanic Inc. (RMST), is the exclusive presenter of real artifacts recovered from the wrecksite of RMS Titanic. Audiences will have the opportunity to step into history in this deeply immersive and poignant experience.Having captivated more than 35 million visitors worldwide, the Exhibition combines hundreds of authentic artifacts, faithful room re-creations, and personal stories of passengers and crew to illuminate the human side of history's most iconic maritime tragedy. From a chef's toque to a third-class china plate, each object provides a tangible reminder of the lives lost or forever changed on the night of April 14, 1912.“While the story of Titanic resonates around the world, Toronto holds a unique place in its legacy. We're excited to bring this powerful history to a new generation through artifacts recovered directly from the wrecksite and a unique immersive experience that highlights the meaningful connections between Toronto and this unforgettable voyage,” said Tomasina Ray, President and Director of Collections of RMS Titanic Inc.“After an incredibly successful run in Boston, we're excited to bring the Exhibition to Toronto. The Titanic story transcends borders and cultures, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit. We are thrilled to continue bringing this timeless narrative and its authentic artifacts to audiences in Toronto, creating a profound and immersive experience that connects history with the present,” said Kris Soder, CEO of E/M Group.Visitors will walk the Ship of Dreams and encounter full-scale re-creations of the Grand Staircase, staterooms, and corridors. Each section of the Exhibition is thoughtfully curated to honor the ambition, hope, and humanity that define Titanic's enduring legacy.Tickets are now on sale at expo-titanic/toronto. Advance purchase is recommended due to expected high demand.Exhibition Details:Limited engagement at YZD: located at 30 Hanover Road in Toronto.Opening Day: June 27, 2025Tickets: expo-titanic/toronto# # #About RMS Titanic Inc.RMS Titanic Inc.'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage and subsequent sinking. It honors the memory of her passengers and crew through conserving and displaying recovered artifacts, presenting comprehensive educational programs, mounting innovative exhibitions, and promoting research and recovery initiatives, including wrecksite imaging and analysis. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES...The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.

