Buenaventura Grand Celebrates National Children's Day With An Innovative Family Travel Concept: 'Kids Take The Lead'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Children's Day, Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments is proud to introduce an inspiring concept that reimagines the family vacation experience:“Kids Take the Lead in: A Resort Designed for Young Explorers.”More than a concept, this approach reflects the hotel's commitment to designing vacations where kids are not just guests-they're the main characters. With activities created from a child's perspective, the experience encourages exploration, creativity, and confidence, all within a safe, all-inclusive beachfront resort in the heart of Puerto Vallarta.Where kids lead and families connect.Whether learning to cook their favorite Mexican dish in a Little Chefs Experience, unleashing their imagination in guided art and nature sessions, or joining the Candu Kids' Club for beach games, crafts, and mini adventures-every activity is designed to let children feel empowered and engaged.“Today's families are looking for more than entertainment-they want connection, discovery, and joy,” says Mauricio Ramirez, Corporate Operations Director at Hoteles Buenaventura.“With 'Kids Take the Lead,' we put the spotlight on young travelers and invite them to shape their own version of paradise.”At Buenaventura Grand, family travel is not just about offering kids' amenities. It's about seeing the world through their eyes-from hands-on learning to playful self-expression. With its oceanfront location just minutes from Puerto Vallarta's vibrant downtown, the hotel blends cultural richness with fun and comfort for all ages.Family-Friendly highlights include:●Candu Kids' Club with supervised daily activities●Creative workshops and outdoor games designed for exploration●Themed dining nights and kid-friendly menus●Spacious family accommodations and personalized service●Two hours of free bike use to ride the city's bike paths, explore downtown Puerto Vallarta, and visit colorful traditional shops. Group bike tours are available through the concierge.●Evening entertainment for all agesRecognized with the prestigious AAA Three Diamond Award, Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments delivers a well-rounded vacation experience designed for couples, families, and groups of friends.Guests of all ages will find something to love-from family-friendly areas to adults-only spaces for those seeking relaxation and tranquility. Recently renovated rooms and suites offer a blend of modern comfort and thoughtful design, while a full array of on-site activities and amenities ensures that every guest can unwind, explore, and enjoy their stay to the fullest.Press kit and photogallery:About Buenaventura Grand Hotel & Great Moments ResortLocated in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Buenaventura Grand Hotel is an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort that blends luxury with authentic Mexican charm. With stunning ocean views, gourmet dining, and exceptional service, the resort provides guests with an unforgettable experience filled with warmth and tradition. For more information or to book your stay, visit

