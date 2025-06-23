A Scorching Start To Summer '25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alectra Utilities Offers Energy Conservation Tips Amid Heatwave-Driven Electricity Demand

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities is urging customers to be mindful of their energy consumption to manage summertime electricity bills in response to a prolonged heatwave affecting Southern Ontario. Keeping cool can get costly, but there are ways to conserve electricity in homes and businesses.

“Our system's peak demand is climbing daily due to the sustained high temperatures persisting overnight,” stated Jim Butler, Vice President, Centralized Operations, Network Services, Alectra Utilities.“These conditions are increasing electricity demand, particularly in the late afternoons when temperatures peak.”

As the heatwave intensifies, electricity usage has surged due to air conditioners and cooling systems operating at full capacity. Yesterday, Alectra's system load peaked at 4,893 megawatts (MW). As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the system load had already reached 4,855 MW (one MW equals one million watts) and climbing. We anticipate further increases in power consumption as the heatwave continues into Tuesday and Wednesday.

With extreme heat events becoming more frequent, investing in renewing aging equipment and installing new infrastructure remains crucial to meet the growing grid demand. For more information on Alectra's capital construction investments, please visit: alectrautilities.com/improving-reliability .

Alectra Utilities offers the following conservation tips to help reduce electricity consumption and manage summertime electricity bills:



Make use of a programmable thermostat to regulate temperature.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air.

If possible, hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer.

Use curtains or blinds to shade windows on hot sunny days. If using an air conditioner, keep doors and windows closed. This is especially important for small retail shops and restaurants with street-level entrances.



For more information about how you can save energy this summer and avoid higher bills, visit .

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

X:

Facebook:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Bluesky:

YouTube:

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ... |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN