Lottery And Sports Drivers Shine At Road America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On one of the most technically demanding and tactically complex weekends of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone seasons, Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) and drivers impressed fans and analysts alike with strong performances at Road America-a legendary 6.51-km road course nestled in the woodlands of Wisconsin.

Famed as America's National Park of Speed, Road America's long straights, fast corners, and razor-thin margins for error made for thrilling racing across both IndyCar and Indy NXT, with multiple cautions and tire strategies shaping the outcome of a hot and hard-fought weekend.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

Car No. 45 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan (IndyCar)Pole Position | Finished: P11 | Sponsored by:

IndyCar rookie Louis Foster stunned the paddock by taking a breakthrough pole position, besting three-time champion and Indy 500 winner Alex Palou despite being on used tires during the Fast Six shootout. It marked one of the most remarkable qualifying performances of the season.

“Yeah, still a little bit in shock,” said Louis Foster .“The team have been working their asses off-two rebuilds in two weeks after setbacks in Detroit and St. Louis. Massive props to the No. 45 Droplight / Desnuda crew. They needed this.”

On race day, Foster maintained the lead and top-five position through the opening stages. However, a flurry of cautions and tire strategy reshuffles limited his use of the faster soft tires, ultimately resulting in a P11 finish-his best race result of the year so far.

“We turned what could've been an average result into a decent one. We'll regroup and come back even stronger at Mid-Ohio,” added Foster.

Car No. 90 – PREMA Racing (IndyCar)Started: P9 | Finished: P15 | Best Finish of 2025 | Sponsored by:

Rounding out the team's strong showing, Callum Ilott brought home his best result of the 2025 season with a P15 finish for PREMA Racing. Starting on soft tires, Ilott hovered near the top 10 early on, making up ground through efficient pit work during multiple cautions in the opening phase of the 55-lap race.

With varying tire strategies playing out across the field and five caution periods reshaping the order, Ilott stayed composed and executed a strong final stint on fresh soft tires. He picked off multiple competitors late in the race and crossed the line just behind former series champion Will Power.

“Overall it was a very tough race and super hot out there. The team did a great job, but the car was on edge in places it didn't need to be. We fought hard, and there was more in it if we had a bit more push-to-pass at the end. Still, we come away with points and a decent weekend overall,” said Callum Ilott.

Car No. 2 – Dream Racing Dubai Dallara (Indy NXT)Started: P14 | Finished: P11 | Championship Standing: P9 (128 points)Sponsored by:

INDY NXT rookie Seb Murray also delivered a career-best performance on a road course, surging from P14 to P11 to claim Jostens' Biggest Mover of the day. In just his first outing at Road America, Murray's sharp overtakes and consistent pace saw him break into the top ten battle, further strengthening his championship position.

“It was a hot day here at Road America, but overall, a really solid result. We were the Biggest Mover today which feels great,” said Seb Murray .“Looking forward to Mid-Ohio and building on this momentum.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of and commented:

“We're incredibly proud of the association between and these three young, talented drivers-Sebastian, Callum, and Louis. From the outset, our selection process was both precise and strategic. These aren't just partnerships; they're long-term investments in future champions.

“The brand exposure we've seen over the last four race weekends has been exceptional, and the influx of interest from other IndyCar teams and global motorsport series has increased tenfold. It's validation that we're on the right track-both figuratively and literally.

“We're now actively developing a full driver and team development and sponsorship program for 2026, and I'm proud to say that Seb, Callum, and Louis are the cornerstones of that next chapter. and are young, ambitious, and built to scale-just like the drivers we support.

“This latest weekend was another example of great momentum and real traction across the board. And as a lifelong motorsport fan and driver, I have to give a special mention to Louis Foster's pole position. To put a car on pole in a field of 27 elite competitors is something truly special. We're just getting started, and fans can expect to see our brands at even more tracks and circuits around the world in the months to come.”

