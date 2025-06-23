Morgan Lim Leads OPPTIC Sales Workshop With Xraised

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of modern revenue teams, Xraised partnered with Morgan Lim to deliver an engaging workshop centered around the OPPTIC Sales Method, a cutting-edge, time-based sales methodology designed to shift how sales organizations manage pipeline, forecasting, and execution.



A Sales Method Built on Time, Not Tactics

Led by Morgan Lim, the introductory OPPTIC Sales Method Workshop brought together members from sales and sales-adjacent functions-including customer success, solutions engineering, and support-to explore the power of a time-based operating system.

Unlike traditional frameworks that rely on volume or gut feeling, the OPPTIC Sales Method focuses on structure and intentionality. It teaches teams how to transform time into a strategic asset by applying a cadence known as 60-3-35: build a 3x pipeline in every 60 days with a minimal target of 35% win rate.

“Time is the ultimate constraint for every revenue team. The OPPTIC framework helps you manage it with precision, clarity, and intent,” said Morgan Lim.



Key Topics Covered in the Workshop

During the workshop, participants received hands-on training with tools and practical materials, empowering them to apply the OPPTIC method directly to their workflows. The curriculum included:

.Time Audit – Understanding true selling capacity

.Time-Based Cadence – Creating predictable pipelines

.OPPTIC Qualification – Prioritizing winnable, time-aligned deals

.Mutual Accountability Plans (MAPs) – Co-piloting deals to timely closure

To learn more or sign up for future sessions, visit the official OPPTIC Workshops page .

What makes OPPTIC truly transformative is its holistic design-bridging the gap between strategy, execution, and team alignment. Unlike isolated training modules or plug-and-play tactics, the OPPTIC Sales Method reshapes how entire revenue organizations think, act, and collaborate with respect to time. It creates a shared language across sales, customer success, and technical teams, helping them synchronize around buyer urgency, deal timing, and measurable progress. This isn't just a new way to sell-it's a new way to operate.



Why Time-Based Selling Is the Future

With quarterly pressures rising across industries, time-based sales methodologies offer a consistent, low-burnout solution to hit quotas and retain buyer trust. The OPPTIC Sales Method shifts focus from busy activity to meaningful motion aligned with buyer urgency and deal maturity.

This innovative approach doesn't just apply to sales teams. Sales-adjacent roles that interact with prospects and clients also gain strategic clarity through the OPPTIC lens.

“Sales is no longer about doing more-it's about doing the right things at the right time,” added Lim.

The Results: What Teams Gain from the OPPTIC Sales Method

Teams who implement the OPPTIC Sales Method don't just learn new concepts-they experience measurable impact. With time as the central operating principle, participants walk away with better forecasting accuracy, reduced burnout, and a clear framework for consistent deal progression.

They learn how to direct effort toward high-impact opportunities instead of chasing volume, leading to significantly higher close rates on qualified deals. And by using Mutual Accountability Plans, sales cycles become more predictable and collaborative, removing last-minute surprises.

This system creates not only stronger pipelines, but stronger partnerships-with buyers, internal teams, and time itself.

Organizations interested in formalizing their adoption of the OPPTIC method can explore extended training-as-a-service (TaaS) programs, available in 3-, 6-, or 9-month packages.

For ongoing updates, visit Xraised or learn more about OPPTIC Workshops.



