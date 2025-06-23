Whispers Of The Soul Hits #1 International Bestseller On June 21, 2025, With Stories On Healing, Resilience, & Awakening

31 authors share inspiring stories of healing and growth in international best seller,“Whispers of the Soul,” raising funds to bring holistic healing to others

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The newly released anthology, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within, achieved international #1 bestseller status on June 21, 2025. The book reached the top spots in the United States, Canada, Germany and Australia. It also secured the #1 position in Hot New Releases in three categories in the USA and internationally. The collection features 31 deeply personal narratives that explore pivotal moments of adversity, growth, and healing. Each author offers a window into their unique path-whether it's overcoming trauma, navigating grief, rediscovering purpose, or awakening to inner wisdom-inviting readers to reflect, relate, and uncover the sacred whisper within.Whispers of the Soul follows the success of Life Changing Energy 's first anthology, The Call Within, and continues the tradition of creating space for healing through storytelling.“This book is a reminder that healing is a deeply personal journey,” said Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy and curator of the anthology.“The stories featured here show what is possible when people listen to their inner voice and take steps toward meaningful change.”Whispers of the Soul represents the core values of the Life Changing Energy community-personal growth, resilience, and the power of finding and following your destiny. The anthology offers readers a chance to connect with shared human experiences, drawing strength and insight from the journeys of others. Each story demonstrates how individuals have navigated significant challenges and come through with a renewed sense of purpose and emotional clarity.The anthology includes stories from the following authors:Ann M. Marvin, Carissa Ward, Carrie Oram, Crystal Soleil, Daneen Kane, Donnie Carpenter, Ellie Epstein-White, Gaylene Bruce, J. Andrew Yelenick, Jane Cooke, Joyce Martin, Karen Barton, Kelly Seitz, Laura K McLeod, Marie Castro Hamilton, Marilyn S. McAllister, Nicole Provencher, Porsha Chalmers, Rashida Sheffield, Shawn LaFountain, Shelli Roberts, Shmar Harrison, SL Sobanski, Song: Freedom: Fields, Stephanie Harmon, Susan Homa, Susan Williams Haas, Svetlana Parquette, Teresa Schuelke-Harms, Tracey Whitten, and Valerie Holden.Please note: Some stories touch on sensitive topics such as trauma, grief, loss, medical diagnosis, abuse, suicide, and mental health challenges. While these experiences are shared with vulnerability and hope, readers are encouraged to engage with the book at their own pace and seek support if needed.All proceeds from Whispers of the Soul benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The foundation provides holistic wellness and advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body, and soul.About Life Changing Energy:Life Changing Energy is a global leader in sound healing and energy wellness, offering tools, courses, and certifications to empower individuals to transform their lives and help others heal. With over 28,000 students worldwide, Life Changing Energy was named to the Inc. 5000 list, ranking #133 in the nation, #4 in education, and #3 in Michigan. The company's mission is to raise the vibration of the world by equipping healers and individuals with knowledge and resources to create lasting change-for themselves and their communities.For more information, visit .

