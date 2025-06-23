MP: PMAY Beneficiaries In Vidisha Move To Their Own Pucca Houses, Thank Modi Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), June 23 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought phenomenal change in the lives of hundreds of families in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. Many families who had to endure leaking roofs and water seeping from walls, particularly during the rainy season, are now living a comfortable life in a concrete house of their own.

And, for this impactful change in their lives, they are thanking the Modi government.

Under the Centre's PMAY scheme, the poor families get financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, helping them build permanent houses and live a life of dignity.

Some of the PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha district spoke to IANS about how the scheme brought a turnaround in their lives.

Anguri Bai Jain said,“Earlier, our kutcha house used to get flooded with rainwater, and we used to stay awake all night. But we got Rs 2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and now a permanent house has been built. It has given us a lot of relief. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of my heart.”

Padmachandra Jain said,“We are labourers. It was our dream to build a house; this scheme is a boon for the poor. Today we have a concrete roof and we can sleep peacefully.”

Ghasiram Sen said,“I do hair cutting and shaving. I never thought that I would be able to build a permanent house. But with the scheme given by Modi ji, today a house has been built.”

Vineet Bai said,“Our house was a tin shed, now the roof has been put up. The children are able to study. We could never build such a house with the money we earn, but now our dream has come true.”

Rani said,“We had a kutcha house, we faced a lot of trouble during summers and rains. Now we are highly relieved with a pucca house.”

Lal Singh Ahirwar said,“Earlier, the house used to collapse every rainy season. Now we are living in a concrete house. We are grateful to the Prime Minister.”

Other women beneficiaries like Rekha Bai and Sangeeta Ahirwar also described the Pradhan Mantri Yojana as the 'beginning of change'.