RG Kar Rape & Murder Case: Victim's Parents Approach Calcutta HC For Fast-Track Hearing, Ask To See Crime Scene

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) The parents of the junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, who became a victim of rape & murder within the hospital premises, on Monday, approached the Calcutta High Court with twin appeals in the matter.

The first part of the appeal filed at the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, by their counsel, senior advocate Phiroze Edulji, is in relation to a plea for a fast-track hearing in the matter, which is being heard at the high court itself.

The second part of the appeal is seeking permission for the parents to make a visit to the reported scene of the crime within the hospital premises and make a survey of the scene.

Justice Ghosh admitted the petition.

Currently, the matter of ghastly rape and murder is being at three different courts. The first is at the trial court in Kolkata, which earlier this year sentenced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the crime of rape and murder, to life imprisonment.

The current hearing at the trial court is in relation to the larger conspiracy in the crime about altering and tampering with the evidence during the initial phase of investigation by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two separate cases related to the matter are before the Calcutta High Court, one the plea by the victim's parents seeking a fresh investigation of the crime of rape and murder and the second related to the CBI's appeal seeking death sentence for the convict.

At the same time, a hearing in the matter is also going on at the Supreme Court.

The CBI had submitted four status reports to the trial court on the progress of its investigation in the matter of the larger conspiracy behind the crime. However, the counsel of the victim's family had earlier accused the agency of playing with words in their subsequent status reports.

The CBI had also been accused of conducting the probe in a lackadaisical manner since the beginning.