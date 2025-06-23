African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Promotes Africa-Centric Energy Transition with Dedicated Program Track

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 23, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place on September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – is organized under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030. As such, the event connects financiers with African projects, promoting energy development across the entire energy sector and its value chain. A dedicated Energy Transition Track at this year's event offers attendees insight into the continent's energy transition strategy, with panel discussions covering a series of topics, from natural gas as a clean cooking fuel to carbon capture and storage solutions to green hydrogen and renewable energy rollout.

With over 900 million people living without access to clean cooking solutions in Africa, many countries are adopting bold strategies to advance the adoption of natural gas products such as LPG. Kenya, for example is rolling out LPG expansion, electric cooking and bioethanol alternatives with support from private sector investment, Tanzania is integrating clean cooking solutions into its national electrification plan and broader energy transition strategy while Ghana has adopted a multi-pronged approach, enhancing LPG affordability and scalability. The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 Energy Transition Track will feature panel discussions focused on Africa's burgeoning LPG market. Sessions include From Firewood to Freedom: Promoting Clean Cooking in Africa; Monetizing LPG to Enhance the Value of the Barrel in Africa's Inland Markets; and Gas-to-Liquids Market Opportunities in Africa.

Given the pressing energy access challenges faced across the continent, Africa has long-advocated for an energy transition strategy that takes into account the continent's energy and climate needs. In this regard, many countries are pursuing a just transition, which utilizes a variety of solutions from low-carbon oil to non-associated gas to renewable energy and integrated power systems. According to the International Energy Agency, meeting Africa's energy demand will require annual investments to more than double by 2030, reaching $240 billion annually. The Energy Transition Track at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 not only offers a platform to discuss Africa's just transition strategy, but lays out strategic investment prospects across the entire energy value chain. Sessions include Just Energy Transition Dialogue: Harnessing Africa's Resource Wealth to Establish Energy Sovereignty; Forging the Path for a Green Hydrogen Economy: Shifting from Planning to Meeting Global Market Demands; and Overcoming Infrastructure Gaps: Innovations in Road, Rail and Transport Connectivity Across Africa.

The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 Energy Transition Track goes beyond promoting investments in energy projects to include strategic sessions on local content, inclusive participation and collaborative leadership. With a rapidly growing population, increased urbanization and soon-to-be the world's largest workforce, Africa requires strategic commitments by governments and companies to accelerate capacity building, skills development and inclusive work practices. By 2050, Africa's population is projected to increase to 2.5 billion people. As such, local content will serve as a catalyst for sustainable and equitable development. During the event, sessions will address these topics, including Energy Security in Africa: Why Women's Participation in Africa's Resource Governance Matters; From Start-Ups to Scale-Ups: Why SMEs are Africa's Game Changers; and Collaborative Leadership: Operator Strategies for Local Content Development.

The Energy Transition Track will also feature an Invest in Uganda session, which offers exclusive insight into the country's $10 billion energy portfolio, comprising a mix of hydrocarbon, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. The discussion will unpack how supportive policies, a stable regulatory environment and untapped resources have made the country an attractive market to invest in. Beyond panel discussions, the track will also feature a series of Fireside Chats. These sessions aim to provide insight into the respective investment strategies of various companies, with discussions paving the way for collaborations and deals.

“AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history, and as such, advocates for a just energy transition which encompasses the development of a variety of energy sources. The Energy Transition Track serves as a catalyst for this goal by uniting players from the renewable energy, natural gas, regulatory and infrastructure sectors to discuss strategies for securing investment and advancing projects in Africa,” states Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, African Energy Chamber.

