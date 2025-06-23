Accountability Names Judd Rubin Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since joining Accountability as President in 2020, Rubin has led the company through a period of transformative growth-growing recurring revenue more than fivefold while achieving a client retention rate exceeding 99%. Notably, this momentum has been driven by a product-led approach, strong relationships, and word-of-mouth from customers who value a purpose-built platform and a team that understands their business

"My vision from day one was to build a financial platform that truly understands agencies-one that doesn't need to be reprogrammed to fit their business," said Accountability founder Terry McMillan. "Judd recognized how rare that is, and he's been unwavering in preserving that focus while turning it into real, sustained momentum. What we've accomplished together is rooted in trust, clarity, and a shared belief that the best way to grow is by solving real customer problems-and making sure those solutions show up in the product. As he has proven, Judd will continue raising the bar, always with our customers' success at the center."

Rubin added, "Terry had the foresight to build a platform that supports the unique workflow of agencies. That clarity of purpose is what allows us to compete against the big-box sales behemoths and win. Terry's vision is the reason we're not just another ERP with a new coat of paint. Agencies were forced to retrofit generic software built for other industries-configuring and customizing systems just to make them usable. The difference with Accountability is that the nuance is already there, out of the box. That's what makes it powerful. And it's not just the product-it's the people behind it. Everyone on our team has agency and finance experience, and that informs everything we do. We're never going to deviate from that. This is personal for us. We're not going to allow generic systems and legacy software to thwart agency growth."

Accountability provides advertising and marketing agencies with real-time margin visibility, automated financial workflows, and a global-ready infrastructure-all designed to meet the operational realities of modern agencies. With customers in more than 30 countries, the platform has become a trusted financial foundation for some of the world's most respected independent and network-affiliated agencies.

That difference is reflected in the words of longtime customers:

"With Judd and his team at Accountability, we found people who shared our ethos of independence and a spirit of entrepreneurship and problem solving that you just don't get with big software firms. When you have massive ambitions, and you're not part of the traditional solution, it's always great to talk to fellow people who know how to scale businesses in times like this. Judd never shies away from attacking a problem himself and looking at it from the lens of which we operate. With big box solutions, you just don't get that kind of personal touch and innovative perspective."

- Kamran Asghar, Global CEO, Crossmedia

"We worked with mass market platforms that lacked the understanding of our business. Accountability's modular approach – with full integration of project costing and general ledger functionality – was a huge benefit out of the box for us. And because of Accountability's agility, we were able to implement the system cheaper, on a quicker timeline and in a less disruptive way than with their competitors. I have great respect for Judd because what he sold me is exactly what he and his team delivered."

- Rebecca Mahadeva, CFO, Excel Sports Management

"I insisted on Accountability, a system we had at Wieden+Kennedy, and I wasn't willing to compromise for anything less. Judd provides a genuine partnership, not a "salesman" one. He's straightforward and available whenever we need him. By choosing Accountability, we avoided many growing pains through its tailored functionality that fits our specific environment. The intuitive UI feels purpose-built for our needs. Moreover, it offers exceptional flexibility while preserving the depth and richness required for controls."

- Alberto Baez, CFO, Cartwright, WPP

Rubin concluded:

"We're proud of what we've built, but there's still so much more we can do to help agencies grow with confidence. By focusing exclusively on one vertical, we're able to prioritize what matters most: actionable AI-powered insights, smarter resource allocation, and clearer visibility into client profitability. These are the areas we continue to invest in-guided by experience, and by what our customers have consistently asked for. As we grow, it will be my responsibility to ensure that Accountability remains the partner agencies rely on-not just for tools, but for trust, transparency, and the overall health of their business. As an independent, owner-operated company, Accountability answers only to its customers and team-allowing us to prioritize product decisions that directly reflect the needs of the agencies we serve."

About Accountability

Accountability is the only cloud-based, modern financial management platform (ERP) purpose-built for advertising and marketing agencies. Designed by professionals with deep agency experience, the platform offers real-time job costing, automated billing, margin visibility, and multi-entity support. With customers in more than 30 countries, Accountability empowers agencies to grow without compromise.

