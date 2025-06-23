INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN
The investigation concerns whether Dyne and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On June 17, 2025, Dyne Therapeutics issued a press release indicating a delay in filing for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of DYNE-101, an experimental therapy for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (“DM1”). Following a Type C meeting with the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in May, the Company agreed to a revised protocol for its Phase 1/2 global ACHIEVE trial for DYNE-101 in DM1, then submitted the revised protocol to the FDA in June, incorporating changes to ACHIEVE's ongoing Registrational Expansion Cohort. Dyne had previously set a goal to complete enrollments in the cohort in mid-2025 before generating data and submitting the regulatory submission in the first half of 2026. Under its revised schedule, however, Dyne intends to complete enrollment in the cohort in the fourth quarter of 2025, seeking a data readout in mid-2026 and a potential Accelerated Approval submission in late 2026.
On this news, Dyne's stock price fell $2.96 per share, or 21.42%, to close at $10.86 per share on June 17, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment