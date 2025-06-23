403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Endeavour Announces Holding(S) In Company
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
|ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
|UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|New York, NY USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|
ESB Pension Fund GDX
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
|18/06/2025
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|20/06/2025
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
| % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.910%
|5.910%
|241,990,346
| Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|6.966%
|6.966%
|243,578,697
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
| Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
| Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
| Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
| Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BL6K5J42
|14,302,448
|5.910%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|14,302,448
|5.910%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
| Expiration
date x
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
| Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
| Expiration
date x
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
| Physical or cash
settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
| 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
| Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|ESB Pension Fund GDX
|0.031
|0.031%
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|3.419
|3.419%
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|0.114
|0.114%
|VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|0.044
|0.044%
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.461
|0.461%
|VanEck Africa Index ETF
|0.018
|0.018%
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|1.591
|1.591%
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.232
|0.232%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
|The number and % of voting rights held
|14,302,448 shares and 5.910% voting rights
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|Tampa, FL, USA
|Date of completion
|20 June 2025
Attachment
-
TR-1 Form Endeavour Mining PLC VanEck 23 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment