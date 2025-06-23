Dr. Arnold Thompson Shares Faith And Insight At LA Times Festival

Author of Why Do Birds Fly? and Spaces of Existence bridges theology, nature, and identity through timeless truths

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the 30th Anniversary celebration of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California, author, theologian, and photographer Dr. Arnold Thompson engaged readers in a profound dialogue on life, spirit, and existence-presented by MainSpring Books.

During his exclusive recorded interview and book signing, Dr. Thompson introduced two powerful titles: Why Do Birds Fly? and Spaces of Existence: Volume One – Understanding Life and Living It . Both books reflect his mission to bring biblical wisdom to everyday life through relatable metaphors, deep theological insight, and lived experience.

Why Do Birds Fly? offers readers a poetic and spiritual meditation drawn from Thompson's own experiences raising pigeons as a child. The book merges scripture, photography, and life lessons from nature to explore themes of freedom, joy, and connection.“Birds taught me more than I could have imagined,” he shared in the interview.“There's a lot of wisdom in the way they live-with purpose, unity, and a happy heart.”

In Spaces of Existence, Thompson explores invisible dimensions of human life-emotional, spiritual, and relational-that define who we are beyond the physical world. Grounded in theology and human communication theory, the book is a guide for navigating identity, disconnection, and self-awareness in the modern age.

Festival attendees responded warmly to Dr. Thompson's wisdom, humility, and authenticity. His reflections on scripture, paired with personal stories and scholarly perspective, made a lasting impression on readers looking for meaning and grounded spiritual guidance.

Dr. Thompson also praised the support of MainSpring Books, stating,“They make you feel important to the process. For an author, that means everything.”

His presence at the LA Times Festival of Books was not just a literary moment-it was a spiritual encounter. Through storytelling and soul-searching prose, Dr. Thompson invited readers to explore the sacred spaces within and beyond, leaving many inspired to live more reflectively, faithfully, and fully.



